"We didn't perform well enough for long enough," says Millington after Town's goalless draw with Rochdale

Chris Milington said his side didn't perform well enough for long enough as they drew 0-0 at home to Rochdale.

Substitute Florent Hoti missed a second-half penalty in the game, which saw the two play-off rivals go head-to-head.

"Disappointed really, bit deflated," Millington said after the game.

"We were good for the first ten minutes and then we came away from what we'd planned to do, and what was working for us, and let Rochdale take control of the first-half.

"We were poor in the press. W/e know how hard Rochdale work to beat the first line.

"If they manage to do that and they drop teams low, then they're very good.

"If they fail to beat the first line effectively, we can wrestle control of the game.

"We did it well for ten minutes and then stopped doing what was working.

"And we were incredibly naive in trying to beat the offside trap.

"They play such a high line, it's so dangerous, such a risky strategy, and wth any bit of quality in terms of a pass or the timing of the run, we beat the offside trap and go to goal.

"It happened once, Zak had an opportunity one v one, didn't take it but it should have happened more."

Rochdale saw more of the ball than Town during the game, but Millington didn't feel they were necessarily the better team on the night.

"I don't think they did shade it, I think they were the better team in the first-half," he said.

"Sam's not had a save to make, Adam Sdetoro's cleared a ball out of the six yard box but other than that, there's been a few ooohs and aaahs, but there's been nothing of any real note.

"Sam's not had a save to make that you wouldn't expect him to make.

"Rochdale will think they should have won it because they've had more of the ball but that's what Rochdale do.

"We had more of the ball than they did when we played at their place so we should have won that one then, and we didn't."

When asked if it was a point gained or two points dropped, the Town boss said: "It's more the performance because if we perform to our highest level, and we implement the game plan effectively for 90 minutes, I think we put ourselves in with a much better chance of winning it.

"But the performance has got to be the first objective and off the back of that, then you expect to win the game, but we didn't perform well enough for long enough.

"Average age of 23 and a half of the outfield players who started, and we looked a bit naive and young in the first-half.

"I thought second-half we showed a little bit more tactical nous, but it was almost too little, too late."

On why Luca Thomas didn't start the game and then came on late in the second-half, Millington said: "I've had someone pull me at the end telling me he's done more in four minutes than the rest of them.

"It's ridiculous to think that lads of 20-years-old whose bodies aren't fully grown and who aren't fully conditioned to National League football could possibly continue to roll out 90 minutes every few days on that pitch.

"It ain't going to happen. If they do, the amount of running we're asking of our forwards in terms of their pressing and their attacking, and to do it on that pitch, they're going to end up with injuries.

"And then we'll have lost him for the season.

"So it's a very, very simple reason and anybody who doesn't agree doesn't know a great deal about football or The Shay pitch."

And on the continued absence of Owen Bray, Millington said: "He had two starts and didn't perform to the levels he should have done.

"We've got Flo Hoti coming back so he knows what he's got to do.

"He's got to keep working hard and when he gets his next opportunity, he's got to take it and not pass it up."