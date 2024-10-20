"We felt it was a good opportunity for Aaron to get some minutes under his belt," says Cooper on Cosgrave's loan move to Ebbsfleet
Cosgrave’s move to Ebbsfleet for a month was announced yesterday, with the 25-year-old coming off the bench in the second-half of their 4-0 defeat at York City.
"A player of that position needs to go and get minutes to keep themselves on track, keep sharp,” Cooper said.
"And if they can do that as the same level as us, that helps as well.
"When there was an approach made, it was carefully considered in terms of where's the rest of the squad at, where are we at in that position.
"We've potentially got Zak Emmerson returning and we have other players in the role like Jamie Cooke and Billy Waters, depending on the formation we play.
"We felt it was a good opportunity for Aaron to get some minutes under his belt and monitor him from there.
"He was more than happy to go and get some minutes and see where we are in a month's time."
