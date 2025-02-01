"We got there in the end," says Cooper after Town beat Ebbsfleet 2-0

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cooper felt Halifax got better as the game went on after they beat Ebbsfleet 2-0 at The Shay.

A goal in each half from Luca Thomas and Jamie Cooke saw Town make it three wins in a row and move up to sixth in the National League table.

"We got there in the end," Cooper said, "we scored one really well-worked goal and another that was a brilliant piece of individual skill.

"Their biggest threat was probably set-pieces and we were disappointed with how many we conceded and had to deal with, mainly first-half, especially corners.

Andy Cooper

"But over the course of the game, especially second-half, we were dominant and for all the period of the first-half where we weren't quite at it and needed to be a bit better, it's a really good home win to get us the points after not being here for seven-and-a-half weeks.

"It's pleasing to get a clean sheet. In the last four it's only the soft penalty against Gateshead we've conceded, so no goals from open play in the last four, and against three play-off chasing teams.

"So overall, a really positive day.

"It took a while for us to get going and get to grips with Ebbsfleet, and credit to them. Their front-two caused us problems and were a bit of a handful but we grew into the game.

"We were on an upward curve and finished the game really strong, took our chances well and could have scored more."

Town didn't have it all their own way in what was an even contest at times.

"The pitch doesn't help but we're going to have no excuses from now until the end of the season, which was the same last season," Cooper said.

"We just have to continue to play the way we want to play to break teams down.

"After they had the initial press, they sat off and made it compat and difficult for us to play through, forced us to play a bit longer and I didn't think that suited us.

"As soon as we were able to get it diwn and play through them and around them, and hurt them through the switches of play, and get our wide players on the ball, I thought we looked miles more threatening and much more like us.

"And that was evident in the second-half. We tweaked a couple of things at half-time in terms of playing fewer longer balls from deeper, making more passes from the halfway line through the opposition, and I think that resulted in a better tempo.

"We knew they'd slow the game down and force it to be a walking-pace game at times, with restarts taking ages, but us getting the goal when we did through Luca Thomas meant we had the impetus in the game."

On Thomas, who made his home debut, Cooper said: "There's competition for places in that area, Andrew Oluwabori's had a lot of minutes in that role, coming in off the left wing.

"We felt Luca made a really positive impact on his debut against Solihull, he couldn't play in the week, and with the run of games coming up, it was a really good oppportunity to introduce him to The Shay, to the home fans.

"He took his goal really well and he was a threat, in wider areas and when he was narrower and played more central."

Cooke scored a spectacular goal to put the game out of Ebbsfleet's reach.

"It was outrageous, but that's what he's got in his locker, he can score all types of goals," said Cooper.

"It's the pressing and the regaining from opposition mistakes, it's the one-touch finishes, it's the slide balls off the shoulder, which he's great at, and then he's got that in his locker as well.

"I did feel we needed the second goal, just to calm things down and make us a bit more comfortable.

"As much as you're comfortable in terms of creating chances, the longer it goes on at 1-0 you want that secirity of a second.

"And I felt we were more than worthy of the second goal at that time.

"We were the better team first-half but without dominating, but there was a more dominant display in the second-half."

Halifax are now sixth in the table, three points ahead of Altrincham in eighth place.

"We knew with the Trophy games today, it was our game in hand on some teams so you go and take care of your own business first, which we did," Cooper said.

"There's still aras we can improve on but I think the key thing for us will be consistency.

"We've maybe struggled previously to put away teams who are fighting for their life down the bottom of the league, especially at home, and had maybe our better performances here with backs-against-the-wall, resilient, organised disaplays against promotion-chasing teams.

"So for us to have complete control second-half, after not quite committing to what we'd asked for first-half, was really what we're after, and now we have to back it up again on Tuesday."