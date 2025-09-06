"We just made so many poor choices," says Town boss Lakeland after 3-0 defeat at Southend

Adam Lakeland

Adam Lakeland admitted his Town team were second best after their 3-0 defeat at Southend United.

Adam Adetoro was sent-off in the second-half for two bookings as The Shaymen's wretched run at Roots Hall in recent years continued.

"We were second best," said the Town boss. "Disappointed with how the scoreline got in the end, but they were better than us, certainly in that first-half.

"I felt we started the second-half better and then you go and have a man sent-off.

"You're coming to one of the biggest clubs and hardest places to come in the division, it's hard enough with 11 men but as soon as you go down to ten, it's tough.

"We kept going, we tried to be positive, even when we went down to ten men, and 1-0 down.

"We kept it at 1-0 for a while, whilst trying to find ways to maybe claw a result back and we had a big chance when Owen (Devonport) hit the bar.

"He's probably got to score, and it would have been a bit of a lifeline because we probably didn't deserve to be level at that point, if we're beig brutally honest.

"Just really disappointed with the second, and probably more so, the third goals, just poor goals, all three, from crosses.

"Something we'd spoken about at length.

"So yeah, frustrating afternoon."

Town changed shape for the first time this season, playing 3-5-2, and starting new loan signing Owen Devonport up-front.

"We made the decision to change shape to try and match them up a bit, try and have a bit more size on the pitch, try and nullify a lot of what they're good at," Lakeland said.

"I don't think we were brilliant at all in that first-half, but it's nothing to do with shape or tactics, it was to do with players not doing the basics of the game well enough, and quality not being where it generally has been from individuals.

"I felt we just made so many poor choices. Our quality was off, we didn't retain the ball anywhere near well enough.

"We didn't try and play anywhere near enough, it was almost as if, because we'd gone with two strikers and Owen is up there and is a big lad, we just had to go back-to-front all half.

"Yeah, we knew we had that bit more presence at the top end and we could go a bit longer if we needed to, but we didn't get the balance right and we didn't play anywhere near as much as we had to.

"And that led to them having a few opportunities on transitions, which is also someting we'd spoken about and we knew they were good at.

"We conceded a poor goal giving away the ball.

"Things might be made of the fact we changed shape, but without sounding like Ruben Amorim, it's absolutely nothing to do with that.

"Just individually we were off it, in that first-half especially.

"I thought we started the second-half stronger and then you have a man sent-off and your pushing uphill."

On Adetoro's dismissal, Lakeland said: "I need to see it back. A few of our lads are saying it's incredibly soft.

"I was in the process of trying to make a change so I didn't see how it ended up getting to Adam, but I saw it get away from him and their lad going down.

"I think if it is a foul there, it probably is a yellow card because of the area of the pitch he's in."

On Devonport, who has joined on loan from Fleetwood until January 1, Lakeland said: "Presence, he can give us a focal point, the opportunity and the option of playing with two strikers.

"I think he'll benefit Will and David.

"Hopefully he'll score goals and he's good in both boxes.

"He was brilliant for me at King's Lynn and was a big reason why we stayed up.

"And he's played 24 games in League Two last season.

"He's probably a bit rusty today because he's not had many minutes of late.

"I thought we saw good things from him and then we saw bits of rustiness, but when we embed him and he understands what we want from him and the players understand what his strengths and qualities are, he'll make us a better team."

The Town boss says the arrival of Devonport means there have to be outgoings to trim the size of his squad.

"There has to be," he said.

"It's not through a lack of trying, we've just got a couple of unfortunate situations that have made it difficult for us to get one or two lads out.

"We've got a lack of takers for some, so maybe they need to have a sense of reality as to where they are.

"But we can't carry the number of bodies we've got.

"We've had to add players because we need to be better.

"We've had a lot of injury issues, which has meant we've needed to bring players in.

"But we're getting to a situation now where we've got one or two that have come back, like Jevon (Mills), who was brilliant, absolutely superb.

"Hopefully by this time next week we're hopefully going to have one of Shaun Hobson or Dylan Crowe, maybe both, back.

"So we'll be stronger again in a week's time, but obviously this result hurts because we were off it, and you can't be off it when you come to one of the biggest teams in the league.

"You've no chance of getting a result."