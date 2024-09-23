Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cooper hopes Town's togetherness and strength of character will see them through when they face Braintree on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen overcame the adversity of being without manager Chris Millington last week as they beat Maidenhead 1-0 on Saturday.

And they are set to be without their manager this week too.

Cooper was due to speak to Millington on Sunday to discuss preparations for Tuesday's match, but wants another collective effort at Braintree.

Andy Cooper

"We're missing the main man, the one who steers the ship, but our main challenge as a staff and a group is to bed in a togetherness and get everybody on board to make sure that we're strong enough to deal with the challenge of the next game," he said.

"Beyond that we'll look at where we are but for now it's about recovering well and making sure we go again on Tuesday night because we've got to back up these types of performances.

"I've spoken about consistency in this league, it's hard, each game is such a different challenge and a Tuesday night away trip to Braintree is no different.

"But we're in a good place in terms of form.

"Style, we still want to progress a bit. We just need and want to knuckle down for this period we're without the gaffer and make sure we're ready to fight for those next three points."

Braintree have just one win so far this season and are the lowest scorer in the National League this season.

"I think we've got to focus more on us at times, getting the ball down and playing," Cooper said.

"We've got some quality players, technicians on the ball, but you know that sometimes you've got to earn the right,and that means doing the difficult things, getting first and second contacts to then get the ball down and play.

"I think it'll be similar in terms of the battle, we've just got to make sure we're ready to compete.

"We want to make sure that, like we have in every game this season, we're competitive in every game.

"After that opening spell two seasons ago, I think we've been competitive in everything.

"We've just got to make sure we're still on the front foot."

It is the second long away trip in a row for Town, and Cooper said changes to the side would be considered in order to freshen things up if needed.

"We wouldn't be against it," he said.

"You always have plans but this week we've learned that plans change very quickly.

"We'll need to assess some players, where they are, but we've got a good squad, good togetherness.

"You saw the impact off the bench on Saturday, we said to the lads, who finishes the game off and sees it out will be important to us.

"They might have been disappointed that we went unchanged but I think there'll be opportunity to switch it up if needed."