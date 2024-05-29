"We know they've got the ability as footballers" - Town boss Millington on youngsters Chikukwa, Lavell and Sinfield
Of the three, only Chikukwa has made his debut for the club, but the Town boss insists they can all become part of the first-team squad for the 2024-25 campaign.
"It's an expectation really, that's what we expect them to do, is prove in pre-season that they're able," he told the Courier.
"Certainly Jimiel, although he didn't ge the opportunity to get many games out on loan last season, he's got an opportunity - he's of an age and a pedigree - whereby he should be playing regular first-team football this coming season.
"Frankie and Ted, who are both products of the Halifax Town Academy, who Steve (Nichol) and Coops (Andy Cooper) in particular have put an awful lot of energy into to progress them and get them ready for National League football.
"All we're looking at there is whether we can develop them physically for them to cope with the rigours of playing regularly.
"We know they've got the ability as footballers, we just need to make sure they've got the physical and psychological ability to cope with a rigorous National League season.
"But if they can't, we've still got time to work with them and get them out on loan, but that's very much Plan B, Plan A is that we get them ready and they do everything they can to try and take a shirt.
"We don't want them thinking they're coming into pre-season as backup, we want them coming in doing everything they can to dislodge the player who they perceive as in-front of them."
On young striker Justin Iwobi, who has been made available for transfer, Millington said: "There's been a couple of enquiries but at levels he doesn't feel are good enough for him, so between us and his agent, we'll keep looking for opportunities that he blieves match his ability."
