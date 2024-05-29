Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington expects young trio Frankie Sinfield, Ted Lavelle and Jimiel Chikukwa to prove their worth in pre-season.

Of the three, only Chikukwa has made his debut for the club, but the Town boss insists they can all become part of the first-team squad for the 2024-25 campaign.

"It's an expectation really, that's what we expect them to do, is prove in pre-season that they're able," he told the Courier.

"Certainly Jimiel, although he didn't ge the opportunity to get many games out on loan last season, he's got an opportunity - he's of an age and a pedigree - whereby he should be playing regular first-team football this coming season.

Jimiel Chikukwa

"Frankie and Ted, who are both products of the Halifax Town Academy, who Steve (Nichol) and Coops (Andy Cooper) in particular have put an awful lot of energy into to progress them and get them ready for National League football.

"All we're looking at there is whether we can develop them physically for them to cope with the rigours of playing regularly.

"We know they've got the ability as footballers, we just need to make sure they've got the physical and psychological ability to cope with a rigorous National League season.

"But if they can't, we've still got time to work with them and get them out on loan, but that's very much Plan B, Plan A is that we get them ready and they do everything they can to try and take a shirt.

Ted Lavelle

"We don't want them thinking they're coming into pre-season as backup, we want them coming in doing everything they can to dislodge the player who they perceive as in-front of them."