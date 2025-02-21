"We know we can beat them" - Shaymen won't be fazed by visit to high-flying York, says Millington

Chris Millington says Town will go to high-flying York on Saturday believing they can beat them.

The Minstermen are second in the National League and have won 13 of their 16 home league games this season, with only leaders Barnet scoring more than them at home in the division.

But Millington isn't fazed by Saturday's visit there and wants his side to impose themselves on the game.

"I think we played well on Wednesday in the second-half, we've committed to it and we've done well," he told the Courier.

"I think against any of the top teans, we always seem to perform.

"It gives us an opportunity to go toe-to-toe, so that's what we'll look to do."

When asked how he will go about trying to get a result on Saturday, the Town boss said: "Front foot, same as we've done second-half on Wednesday.

"We'll look to get after them and we'll look to impose ourselves on them as much as we possibly can.

"And we know we can.

"Not dissimilar to the Rochdale game away from home, when we played York at home we were the better team, we controlled possession and it was naivety at defending set-pieces late in the game that was our undoing.

"So we know we can beat them because we should have done on that day but we've got to go there and do it."

The match is Halifax's penultimate game in a run of ten in 32 days and follows on from back-to-back home fixtures against Boston and Rochdale.

"I think two games in a few days on The Shay, it pains me to say it as Halifax Town manager because we want to play here in atmospheres like that, but we don't want to play on that pitch," Milington said when asked about fatigue amongst his squad.

"It's just counter-productive, it doesn't help us.

"Year on year we say the same, it goes against us, it's like having a handicap, but we won't make excuses, we'll knuckle down and we'll be grateful of the opportunity to play on a decent surface at York on Saturday."

Town drew 0-0 with Rochdale last time out, on Wednesday, meaning they have lost a day of rest and recuperation due to the game being moved from the usual Tuesday night slot.

"Potentially," Millington said when asked if that would have any impact for The Shaymen, "it might influence the first half-an-hour of the performance on Saturday, but again, we don't make excuses, we'll turn up and we'll have a game plan and we'll do our best to implement it to get the win."

Millington says he anticipates there will be changes to the Town line-up from Wednesday's game.

"We've clearly had lads not capable of rolling out another performance following on from Saturday," he said.

"So there'll be some lads who have to come out of the team.

"At the moiment, we've got a handful of lads who are playing at a high level consistently, like Sam johnson, Adam Senior, Will Smith, Jack Evans, Scott High.

"But then there's an awful lot of lads who are inconsistent in being able to perform really well for 90 minutes and be able to knit together game after game.

"So we need to find a blend of consistent performers, and that'll give us a really good chance of finshing the season strong."