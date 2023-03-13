"We look in a fairly healthy place but we've got to approach that with caution," says Millington ahead of Bromley clash

After a run of just one win in 13 games, excluding penalties, Town are now unbeaten in four, winning two, including Saturday's 2-0 victory at Aldershot which sealed a semi-final place in the FA Trophy.

When asked if he sensed a different mood among his squad going into Tuesday's home game with Bromley, Millington said: "Without a doubt, all you've got to do is compare the two visits we've had to Aldershot this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last visit, we concede one goal and it looked like, on every occasion, we were going to concede when they went forward.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"On Saturday, Aldershot had a fantastic second-half where they played some fantastic football, and yet there's been an assuredness about us at the back, where you felt quite confident that we could deal with it.

"Although we don't want to spend 45 minutes of a game defending, we have felt quite confident we could deal with the attacks they were throwing at us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that's a hugely different team from the team that went there back in September.

"Of course there's been personnel changes and shape change and work gone into some of the younger lads who are getting up to speed with the National League, so they're all contributing factors.

"But yeah, we're in a different place now to where we were in the earlier part of the season."

Millington added: "We're getting some important players back, we've got some players hitting form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The likes of Jamie Cooke, Harvey (Gilmour) and Angelo (Capello) who've been in great form recently, and now we've got some really important players coming back in the shape of Summerfield, Senior and Warby, and we must mention Adam Senior, who's been fantastic since he came in and wasn't available on Saturday because he was cup-tied.

"So we look in a fairly healthy place but we've got to approach that with caution because you easily slip up and the situation can change very quickly.

"So we've got to remember what's got us into a better run of form.

"Because of the schedule at the moment, there's going to be plenty of opportunities for players to get minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staying the Trophy also means there's going to be more minutes for players to contribute, and they'll definitely get their opportunity in the next few weeks."

Halifax are 16th in the National League with 42 points, nine points above the relegation zone but having played two games more than Gateshead, who occupy the final place in the bottom four.

"Unfortunately we've just got to focus our energies on hitting that 50 points at the moment and taking each game as it comes," said Millington.

"With the form we're in, the defensive form we're in and creating more opportunities than we have done at any other stage in the season, we've got to be positive going into every game that we can get three points."

Advertisement Hide Ad