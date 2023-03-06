The Shaymen go into the game on the back of collecting four points from their last two outings - a 5-0 win over Wealdstone and a 0-0 draw at Dorking.

"Looking forward to it," Millington said of the trip to Gateshead, who occupy the final relegation spot in the National League, and are ten points beneath Halifax.

"We're in a run of games here where we're playing teams that like to be possession-based and like to move the ball, and they're the teams we really enjoy playing against because it becomes a bit more of a tactical battle.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We think we've got the ability and the know-how within the squad to overcome those type of teams, so really looking forward to going up there and going toe-to-toe with them."

Millington feels there are plenty of positives to take from his team of late.

"What we're seeing now is the positive aspects of our play for longer periods in games," he said.

"This is something we've got to continue to stretch out.

"It's clear that we've got to take our chances because if we had on Saturday I think it'd have been a very different game.

"But the positive thing we're seeing at the moment is that control in games and that high-performance level for much longer periods.

"We're coming away from performances having felt like we deserved a win, and we've got to turn that feeling into getting a win.

"The lads are working really hard to implement the game-plan at the moment and if they continue to work like that then we'll give ourselves a very good chance of winning the game."

Another positive for the Town boss is the increase in competition for places in his squad thanks to players returning from injury.

"Look at the substitutions we made on Saturday - Warby, Summers and Mani all coming off the bench, and don't forget we still had Rob Harker and Festus Arthur on the bench," Millington said.

"So as a group we look like we're in a really different place at the moment.

"We've just got to get that killer instinct in and around goal to make sure we turn one point into three."

When asked why he felt his side was in a different place, Millington said: "I think it's the way we're playing and having the positive attitude of the players who are out there.

"They're really hungry to succeed, this group, and really keen to do well for the club.

"So having this group we've currently got rolling out this last couple of games, I think you see the character if the individuals within the performances of the group.

"They're fantastic, they're desperate to do well, that's why you've got the likes of Jamie Cooke getting himself back from injury in a ridiculously short space of time.

"You've got Festus Arthur getting himself back from injury in a ridiculously short space of time.

"Luke Summerfield almost defying medical science by getting himself back on the pitch as quickly as he has.

"With that type of attitude, we're not going to go far wrong."

Millington confirmed midfielder Jamie Cooke wasn't taken off with an injury at Dorking, despite receiving treatment for a knock in the first-half.