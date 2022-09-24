"We need more out of everybody" - Millington bemoans lack of cutting edge as Shaymen slump to another defeat

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Charlie Carter's goal was enough for Eastleigh to inflict Town's sixth defeat in their first ten games of the season, with Matty Warburton missing a penalty for Halifax.

"The manner of the goal is frustrating, but the lack of a cutting edge to get us back in the game is equally as frustrating," said Millington.

When asked if it was a fair result, the Town boss said: "I don't think they've done any more to win the game than we have, we're on top when the penalty is missed.

"I think if the penalty goes in, then it becomes a very challenging day for them because it's a very, very comfortable away performance at that point, and I'd suggest that it's not become a great deal more uncomfortable for the rest of the game.

"But likewise, it's not nearly enough of an uncomfortable day for them and that's down to our lack of a cutting edge going forward."

Did Millington get the response he wanted after Town's 5-1 thrashing at Aldershot last Saturday?

"Out of possession I think they did what we largely wanted them to do other than that mad goal we conceded, which I'm still not exactly clear on how it unfolded, so I can't really say," Millington said.

"But for the most part the out of possession performance for an away performance was OK, but the in possession was just lacking the final third."

When asked what Town can do to remedy their lack of cutting edge, Millington said: "We need more out of everybody, everyone's got to give us at least ten per cent more because there's not enough threat, whenever the ball goes wide it's not going in the box with enough quality, when it dies go in the box with quality there's not enough people there to affect it.

"When we have got people there to affect it, it drops down, there's not enough backing it up for seconds, so it's a hunger and desire to get up the pitch and get around the attack."

Millington added: "The focus this week has been mainly making sure we're more hungry and there's more grit out of possession after a very poor second-half at Aldershot, and we did that.

"But what we didn't do is stay in the game long enough to then convert any of that into a win, and again we come away with too much lacking from the performance."

On Town's record this season of six defeats in ten games, Millington said: "It's awful, it's really frustrating.

"Clearly, we've got to be better."

And on his position as manager, the Town boss said: "All I know is I work hard, the staff work incredibly hard. I don't see a staff at any other club in the National League who are better equipped to prepare and deliver a team, but clearly at the moment, we're not succeeding in that.

"So we redouble our efforts and make sure we're better on Saturday."

Millington says he understands the frustrations of the Halifax fans at their lowly league position, with Town third from bottom in the table.

"I get it absolutely, completely. If you times their frustrations by ten, we're the ones who are in it day in, day out, we're incredibly frustrated," he said.

"I feel for the players in some respects because I see the work they put in on the training ground, but clearly it's not converting into winning performances.

"So yeah, I understand the fans' frustrations and I hope they understand that none of us within the club are finding this enjoyable, it's a very, very frustrating time for all of us.

"But we'll work hard and we'll redouble our efforts to turn it round."

When asked how close he believes the team is to winning games, Millington replied: "We've got to stop conceding the first goal, that's the crucial aspect at the moment.

"It was clear today if that penalty goes in, then there's no doubt in my mind that we would have been in a much stronger position to go on and win the game, and potentially win the game comfortably.

"But we missed the penalty, we concede within seconds and then the lads are scratching their heads as to what we've got to do to get a rub of the green.

"We know we earn our own luck, and we earn it by working hard so that's what we'll continue to do."

Millington agreed that there simply aren't enough goals in his team at the moment.

"There aren't at the moment, the goals for column clearly shows there aren't enough goals in the team at the moment," he said.

However, Millington retains belief that his squad is capable of scoring enough goals.

"Yeah, there's goalscorers within there, we've maybe got to show a little bit more determination in our attacking play," he said.

On injured midfielder Luke Summerfield, Millington said: "He's progressing, he's not back in full training but he's been kicking a ball this week so that's very positive."

On captain Tom Clarke, the Town boss said: "We have a bounce game on Tuesday that we're looking to get him involved in, so we will see how he progresses in that and hopefully he'll be available for selection next Saturday."

Millington said the absences of Jamie Stott, Milli Alli and Jamie Cooke were all selection decisions rather than injuries, as was that of Osayamen Osawe.