"We need them to get right behind the lads" - Millington says fans have a big part to play in helping Shaymen maintain momentum

Chris Millington says the fans have a big part to play in helping Town keep up their momentum on Saturday.

Halifax are set to play their first home league game for seven-and-a-half weeks when they host bottom side Ebbsfleet this weekend.

And they go into the game on the back of two impressive away wins at play-off rivals Gateshead and Solihull Moors, leaving Town with the best away record in the National League.

But The Shaymen have been more inconsistent at home this season, leading to some shouts of frustration from the supporters at times.

Chris Millington

And Millington knows the expectation will be on his side to win on Saturday against an Ebbsfleet team who have just one victory all season.

"The only influence it can have on the game is the reaction of the fans really," Millington said on the fans' expectations ahead of the match.

"We go into every game expecting to win, whether we're away at Forest Green or at home to Ebbsfleet.

"We go into every single game with a plan, that we're all bought into and committed to, to try and win a game.

"There have been times at home, I think it was 0-0 at half-time at home to Gateshead, and there were boos as we were going off.

"That's maybe the fans' expectations getting a little bit ahead of them because getting a draw against a high-flying Gateshead team isn't a bad result.

"So it can influence it in the sense that the fans expect us to be two or three nil up at half-time, which doesn't often happen in National League football.

"That can add unnecessary pressure, so that would be my message.

"I'm really, really keen to encourage the fans to firstly turn up in good numbers, and secondly, really get behind the team because it's really coming together, the plan for the season, the way the lads are implementing it and going about their business.

"It's building with quite a bit of momentum and we want to keep that momentum going, and to do that, we need a good number to turn up and we need them to get right behind the lads.

"Win, lose or draw, we need to do it as a club, all together."

On the difference that a good atmosphere at The Shay can make, Millington said: "It's huge. I know there'll be some fans who go 'well, we want it to be more entertaining'.

"Well, that comes with atmosphere as well.

"I can't think of a team who've come to The Shay this season and have been an absolute joy to watch, so it isn't like the opposition teams are coming to The Shay and everyone's going away eulogising about away performances.

"It's a hard place to play, it's a hard surface to play on and it's a big pitch, so it's a tough place to play football and when that's coupled with a poor atmosphere, it makes it more challenging for the lads.

"But you saw it when York City and Oldham came to town, there was more fight and spirit about the way the game ebbed and flowed and I think people, certainly at the York game, would be very positive about the performance.

"We didn't get the result, but I think the performance was one of the best of the season.

"That comes along with atosphere. It is incumbent on us as the home team and the fans, to create an atmosphere and make sure there's an atmosphere within the stadium.

"We'll do everything we can to give the fans something to get behind, but likewise, when it's tough and we go through moments in games when it's difficult, we need that positivity, we need some noise and we need them to really push the boys on."

Halifax have only lost once in the league in the last two months, and are only outside the top seven on goal difference.

Millington believes he has the most well-rounded squad at his disposal since becoing manager in 2022.

"We've got a really good balance to the team now," he said.

"We've got the defensive qualities and technical ability to look after possession and some pace in the right areas.

"Height and ability to win aerial battles, so if you look at every area of the game, we've got probably the most well-balanced squad we've had in my time as manager and potentially, my time at the club.

"So we're really encouraged and we believe this group can achieve something over the next few months."

Millington added: "We look at the game in different moments, so we talk about in possession, out of possession, counter-attacking, defending the counter-attack, and we believe we've got a real good balance to be able to deal with all those moments effectively.

"You need pace, you need technical ability, you need aerial ability, you need physicality, and we think we've got a really well-rounded squad in all those areas.

"Then you add to that the psychological qualities of decision-making, and then the resilience and determination, which we've got loads of.

"There's an awful lot to be positive about but it's all well and good having that, and knowing we've got that, we've got to implement it and use it every game to get as many results as we can."

When asked whether he knew his best team at the moment, the Town boss said: "It depends to some degree on opposition because you look at the players we've got in different positions and we've got players who have different qualities that can play in the number nine role, for instance.

"So there might be times when one pips the other based on the opposition.

"You've got similar things to think about in other positions, where certain players give you certain qualities.

"That argument can be made across the team, but when we're just trying to significantly impose ourselves on another team, I suppose there are players who are a bit ahead of others.

"But we're very confident in the squad as a whole that some players can come in for others and pick up where they left off."

Saturday's visitors Ebbsfleet, who have former Town striker Aaron Cosgrave in their squad, are on a 22-game winless run and have not won an away game all season.

"They're fighting for their lives and with every passing game, it becomes more difficult for them," Millington said.

"So the fight should grow in them with every game that comes up.

"They're not just going to turn up at The Shay and hand it to us on a plate, they'll fight for every ball and try and get whatever they can out of the game.

"We've got to be right on it and guard against complacency and over-confidence in these games, so that's what we'll be looking to do.

"We can't get carried away, nothing gets won in January or February.

"We've got to keep accumulating points and try to finish as high as we possibly can.

"The way to do that is to focus on one game at a time. I can be as guilty as the next person for starting to get carried away about what might happen come the end of the season.

"But the game's put me right back in my place often enough over the last three seasons so I've learned that lesson that we've just got the next three points to fight for and that's all that matters."

Millington says Florent Hoti has "an outside chance" of being involved on Saturday, but Adan George isn't expected to feature.

"It's not going to be a quick fix unfortunately so we're in the process of finding out how long that's going to be for him," Millington said.