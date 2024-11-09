"We defended our box well and limited them to no real clear cut chances in the second-half."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Assistant manager Andy Cooper said it was a much needed win after Town beat Woking 1-0 at The Shay.

Angelo Cappello's early goal proved the difference after an underwhelming performance from Halifax, who had to withstand some second-half pressure from the visitors to hold onto the three points.

"Off the back of two games of no points when we played really well, and been more like us, the main objective today was to get three points and limit their threats," Cooper said.

"They scored their last four goals through set-pieces, and scored a lot from set-pieces this season, with deliveries from wide into the box, and we wanted to be better at what had let us down in those two games.

Andy Cooper

"With the amount of changes we had to make as well, I thought we dug in and got a result.

"Sometimes it's not always going to be the prettiest of performances, but we needed the win, we needed the points over performance and we certainly got that.

"We defended our box really well, I know Sam had a couple of saves first half and there were some crosses flashed across goal second-half, although we defended deeper than we might have liked at times, I thought we were much stronger without the ball and defended our box and crosses a lot better today than in the previous two games."

After an even first-half, Woking were the more dominant side after the interval but couldn't force an equaliser.

"We always want to perform and show the best version in terms of personality on the pitch, but we've changed the whole central midfield today, we've got two lads who've put in a real shift," said Cooper, who confirmed Jack Evans missed the game through injury.

"It's difficult to come in having not had many minutes, to come in on the back of two defeats and to lose two lads who've had consistent minutes in there, it was a challenge.

"We changed the shape to try and be more resilient and organised when we didn't have the ball, and I thought we were really effectve with that.

"First-half I thought we looked a threat on the counter-attack and maybe the quality wasn't quite there in the final ball and that's what we'd been working on.

"We got the goal from defending their set-piece, counter-attacked and got up the other end, which was well worked and something we've worked on in the finishing drills, rolling inside and getting our shots off.

"We just needed to tidy up certain areas in terms of when we got the ball back and trying to get at them.

"We know the majority of their goals are scored second-half and especially late on, they put more attacking emphasis on, they pump more balls in, they send more bodies up, so the challenge for us was to try and kill the game off earlier with a second goal.

"We couldn't, we had to tweak things a bit, there's lads who haven't played many minutes recently who we needed to rotate.

"The energy that came off the bench helped us but you always want that second goal to kill off the game.

"We defended our box well and limited them to no real clear cut chances in the second-half."

Town recorded their first home clean sheet of the season in the victory.

"It's something we've been well aware of," Cooper said, "and something that's been relentless in the last two weeks, in terms of physically upping our output and working hard for each other and getting a togetherness that really builds and bonds off clean sheets and really going to war together.

"Ultimately, we want to try and be out of sight by then by taking our chances, and there wre maybe some opportunities in the game where I felt we could have put the game to bed earlier.

"But we've had that in the last two games and it's come back to bite us, whereas today, we defended our box well and limited them to very little."

