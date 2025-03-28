"We relish the challenge," says Millington as Town aim to maintain play-off push despite injury crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington insists Town relish the challenge of maintaining a play-off push despite their injury crisis.

The Shaymen had ten players unavailable for Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Woking, with goalkeeper Toby Savin making his debut having only met his team-mates on the coach down to the game, and Halifax naming just six substitutes.

Angelo Cappello and Luca Thomas are both expected to be available for Saturday's home match with mid-table Hartlepool though.

"It's a shame, first foremost, for those lads who are missing out on where we're at," said Millington.

"The quality of the players we've got missing, then ten players who weren't available on Tuesday would make up ten out of the 11 slots of a fantastic starting 11.

"You do have to chuckle a little bit, but we relish the challenge.

"If I was sat outside of this club looking in, I'd think 'Halifax are done', but fortunately I'm inside and I can see the spirit of the lads, the spirit of this group and I'm still thoroughly excited for the run-in and I think it'll be even more impressive to achieve something with this group when we've had to face so much adversity."

Despite the patched-up nature of his squad - with five of the matchday squad at Woking having been signed this month - Millington is confident Town can still put in a strong performance this weekend.

"The Woking pitch isn't the best, very bobbly, very uneven, but at moments we played some really good stuff," he said.

"So I expect us to play, I expect us to do quite well with the ball on the deck.

"And I think the fans recognise this is unprecedented really, in terms of having so many serious injuries at one crucial stage of the season.

"I think it is unprecedented and I think the fans have been phenomenal in recognising that and acknowledging that this is an opportunity for them to also step up and make a difference.

"Much the same as the staff are recognising there's an opportunity for us now to maybe add some value.

"And with the players, there are lads who I've worked with for a number of years now like Jamie Cooke and Adam Senior, they care, they're desperate to do well and they're looking to step up.

"Flo Hoti, you saw a performance on Tuesday that was a result of him recognising that he's got extra responsibility to carry for the team in the absence of certain players.

"It's exciting and I'm absolutely certain that the fans recognise that they've got a part to play in what could be a really special end to the season."

Hartlepool are 14th in the National League, and won their first game in nine attempts last time out at home to Boston.

"We changed shape at Woking because of the tight pitch, but obviously we're back at The Shay, which presents it own issues in terms of surface," Millington said.

"But is very different because it's so much bigger than the pitch at Woking, so that'll be a consideration for us in terms of shape and personnel.

"We're looking forward to it, it'll be very similar in terms of what we had to face on Tuesday, what we had to face at Oldham.

"They're much more physical than us. It's a team of men, the Hartlepool team, and we're a team of young men.

"But what we lack in physicality, we make up for in speed, in technical ability and I don't think I've ever worked with a group who are so comprehensively hungry to perform and to deliver.

"And when I say comprehensively, I mean throughout the group, there's a real hunger and desire to be successful.

"So with those things, I'm really looking forward to Hartlepool coming to The Shay."

Halifax's goalless draw at Woking made it three league games without a goal for the first time since January 2023.

"Not too fussed about it really," Millington said.

"The Dagenham game, we should have scored and had their keeper not had such a fantastic performance, we would have scored.

"The Oldham game was so nip-and-tuck in terms of clear-cut chances, it was always going to be fine margins.

"And then Woking was similar, it was more a war than a simple game of football, so I'm not overly concerned by that.

"I know we've got goals in the team and as long as we're keeping clean sheets, we'll win games."