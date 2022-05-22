"We want the place rocking" - Niall Maher's captain's column

We had a lot of the ball, but did we do enough with it? Possibly not, not enough from our point of view and our standards.

But there are lessons to be learned.

We've got to be more clinical. When we've got teams low in their half, we've got to show our ability more, which wasn't there on Sunday for whatever reason.

Niall Maher. Photo: Marcus Branston

We hunted them down and got the ball back quickly, but we just didn't do much with it.

It's nice for everyone to have had a bit of time with their families this week.

We've had a long slog this season, so it's always nice to have a bit of family time because they bear the brunt of your frustrations throughout the season, so it's nice to wind down and have a bit of time with the people who come and support you.

We're going into tournament football now and our minds need to be fully focused, so having a bit of time with our families will hopefully help us have the right mindset.

It's a one-off game, so you can't look too far ahead.

With us being at home we want as many fans down as we can get.

If you've got friends, bring them down, family members, brothers, sisters, cousins, whoever you can.

We want the place rocking and we want it to be the biggest gate of the season.

The support will be a massive factor, and obviously the lads have been fantastic at home and we'll look to get another positive result.

We can go all the way, but I don't want to disrespect Chesterfield because they're in the play-offs and they're a good team.

We know a lot about them, we had the game at home not too long ago and they'll be trying to put that result right.