"We wanted to make sure the lads who came in had athleticism" - Town boss Lakeland on new signings, friendlies and injuries

Adam Lakeland says avoiding injuries and building up match fitness is the priority from Halifax's opening pre-season games.

The Shaymen kick-off their pre-season schedule at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday (12pm), the first of eight pre-season friendlies, inclduing two behind-closed-doors games.

"I've spoken to the players about, regardless of whether it's a small-sided game in training, a friendly or a league game, you've got to try and win," Lakeland said.

"That's habitual, that demand of trying to win all the time, that's what we're all here for.

Adam Lakeland

"We want to try and have some good results in pre-season.

"In your early pre-season games, it's just about getting minutes into players, making sure they get minutes in the tank but come through unscathed, that's the priority, because we're still trying to build the lads up.

"There'll be two different teams first-half and second-half for the opening two games at least, but I want to see us be competitive and as organised as we can be.

"That's going to be a bit tricky with the amount of new faces and changes and new partnerships on the pitch, but we want to work hard, perform well and if we get some good results while getting minutes into the players and keeping everybody healthy and available for selection, that's what we want to try and do."

New signings Will Hugill, Dylan Crowe, Cody Johnson, David Kawa and AJ Warburton could all appear in a Town shirt for the first time on Saturday.

On midfielder Hugill, who has signed a two year deal with an option, Lakeland said: "Energetic, very athletic, he'll bang out 12k, 13k a game, which is what you need in the middle of the pitch.

"He'll give us those legs and that work rate you need in the engine room.

"And he's a good footballer as well and he can chip in with a goal.

"Because he's selfless in his work, he'll run past and beyond the striker, which not many midfielders these days do, so hopefully he can chip in with a few goals from us from the middle of the pitch.

"He came out of Burnley, went on loan to Chester, which is where we first saw him.

"He did very well there and shortly afterwards went to Fylde and played quite a few games in the National League.

"He's a good player and certainly fits the mould of what we try to do here in terms of bringing young lads in who've got potential and try to develop them and make them more rounded as players and give them that platform to show what they can do week in, week out.

"He's certainly one I've got high hopes for."

Lakeland says Crowe, who has signed a two year deal, can play at full-back or wing-back on both flanks.

"He gives you that bit of versatility, which is important when you maybe don't have the biggest of squads," he said.

"He's got great pace, good acceleration. He's only slight but he's strong and he's a very, very good one v one defender.

"Obviously, you're coming up against some very good wide players that will relish that one v one duel, and Dylan's more of than not, having seen him oevr a long period of time, more than capable of holding his own in those duels, which is important for full-backs."

Like Crowe, Johnson, who has signed a two year deal, played under Lakeland at King's Lynn last season.

"Energy, composure, always wants the ball, tries to get us playing," Lakeland said when asked what he will bring.

"He's all action, he gets around the pitch well.

"He's probably not as rangy as somebody like a Hugill, who's got gears to his game whereas Cody's more one-paced in his game, but he's a good footballer.

"He's a great lad, wins the ball back through reading the game, interceptions as opposed to clattering into tackles. Not many do that these days.

"He's a good lynchpin to have in your midfield."

Winger Warburton has signed a two year deal with an option.

"He's obviously jumping up a few leagues so that's going to take a little bit of adapting to for him, as is being in full-time football for the first time," said Lakeland.

"So he's probably more of a longer-term project but he's got a lot of ability, a great work ethic, he's very versatile and relishes those one v one duels, trying to go past people and be creative, score goals.

"He can be exciting but he's one we might have to be patient with and not expect too much of too soon."

Forward Kawa has signed a two year deal, after playing in the National League North last season with Aveley FC but having previously been at Peterborough.

"Powerful, pacy, strong, runs behind, stretches the pitch, got a good work rate and he's quite a cute finisher," Lakeland said.

"He puts a shift in every time he's on the pitch, but we really wanted to add pace, power and legs to the group.

"There's already a few lads who have that but we wanted to make sure the lads who came in had the athleticism, pace, power and energy - either at least some of or all of those qualities.

"David's certainly explosive, powerful and strong.

"He can play all across the top line of the pitch and I think now he's back in full-time football, he's one that will keep on getting better."

Lakeland said the club remains in discussions with Max Wright, Festus Arthur and Jo Cummings over their futures.

Cummings and Wright, like defender Will Smith, aren't expected to be back from injury until the end of the year.

"The date we have at the minute is Boxing Day," said the Town boss.

"They're all doing well, they all went to see the specialist on Monday and he was pleased with where they're at.

"I think with another couple of months' rehab, we'll have a better idea whether there's a chance of any of them returning to play a bit sooner, but at the minute, we're looking at the back end of December.

"The chairman's been incredibly fair because a lot of clubs wouldn't have had that same level of duty of care to players who won't be able to kick a ball for you for half the season.

"The chairman and Milly, prior to leaving, made them an offer and we're hopefully close to getting them agreed, which will let them get their heads down, focus on their rehab and getting back on the pitch as quickly as they can.

"Those offers will be built around when they come back and making a certain number of appearances being reflected in their basic pay."

Striker Zak Emmerson could be absent from the Bradford Park Avenue game due to a knee injury.

"He's had a course of injections and we're keeping tabs on him," Lakeland said.