"We were worthy of the win," says delighted Town boss after win at Morecambe

Adam Lakeland

Town boss Adam Lakeland said he was "absolutely delighted" with the performance and the result after his side's 2-1 win at Morecambe.

Second-half goals from Josh Hmami and Owen Bray earned Halifax back-to-back away wins and moved them to within three points of the top seven.

"We had a very clear game-plan coming here," Lakeland said.

"They're a good side, they've got some good players, they move the ball well, they've been scoring a lot of goals.

"But they've also been conceding a lot of goals as well and I felt that if we were organised and disciplined, and we stayed in the game, I knew we'd finish the game stronger than them, because I know we're fitter than a lot of teams, if not most, if not all, in the league.

"So I knew we'd come on strong, and I also felt that if it was level, or if they were trailing later in the game, they'd commit bodies forward to try and get a result, and that would give us even more space to hurt them going the other way.

"And that's exactly how the game panned out.

"Massive, massive credit to the players, I thought they were absolutely magnificent, to a man, all game.

"We've restricted them to very little clear cut chances, Sam, off memory, I think has made one save in that second-half.

"It's taken a banger from Nolan, which he's capable of because he's a good player, and I can't really criticise the players too much because we know he works inside, we've got bodies around the ball, but he's a good player and he's smashed it into the top corner.

"It's taken that to unlock us, but for us to get a result, in the second-half we had to be better with the ball and have a bit more courage, and I thought we were really good.

"I felt we were worthy of the win in the end."

Morecambe deserved their half-time lead after an impressive opening 45, but Town fought back for the second game in a row.

"They were better than us in the first-half but they didn't really hurt us," Lakeland said.

"We wanted to allow them to have the majority of possession in the first-half, what we wanted to do was nullify the threat through the middle of the pitch, and if we could then turn it over and try and hurt them on transition.

"I knew all along that we'd come on stronger in the second-half and we'd be able to then press a bit differently to how we did in the first-half, engage them a bit higher, force mistakes and hurt them when they're wide open, and that's exactly how it panned out.

"All we can do as staff is give the players information, put a plan into them and ultimately, you have to trust them to go out and execute it.

"They have and they deserve the three points."

It's now nine games out of 11 in the league that Town have conceded first, but they're showing an impressive resilience to bounce back.

"We can't question the character, the attitude and the spirit of this group, already," Lakeland said.

"That's been evident all season, which is encouraging and really pleasing.

"I know we've fallen behind in the last two games, one to a penalty but we should have gone ahead, we missed a penalty ourselves and another couple of other decent chances.

"But we recovered to win, and tonight, they've scored a really good goal and we've found a way to recover and win, so I can't be too critical of us for going behind in the last two games, but we've seen that reaction again."

On the substitutions of David Kawa and Josh Hmami, Lakeland said neither were due to injury.

"Kawa was tactical, just wanted to get a bit of freshness on, felt Owen Bray probably didn't deserve not to start the game, but I wanted to keep one of David or Owen up my sleeve for the second-half because I knew, if we could stay in the game, it would open up and there'd be a lot more space.

"And either of them that we introduced, could really hurt them on transition.

"We went with Owen off the bench and he made a massive contribution to the win.

"Hmami was just fatigue. He put a right shift in and scored the equaliser."