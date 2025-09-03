"We weren't at our best," admits Lakeland as Town draw at home with Woking

Adam Lakeland admitted his Town side weren't at their best and felt a draw was a fair result against Woking.

Harry Beautyman's penalty put the visitors ahead before Josh Hmami's late equaliser, also from the spot.

"Yeah, I think so," Lakeland said when asked if a draw was the right result. "I don't think either team really did enough to win it, so probably a draw was fair."

On the two penalty decisions, Lakeland said: "I think if he gives the one to them, he's got to give the one to us because they both looked very similar.

"That's all you want from referees, is that level of consistency.

"I was more frustrated with my players for us conceding the free-kick that they ended up scoring from, because it was completely avoidable.

"But that's for us to learn from."

When asked what was missing from his side in the game, the Halifax boss said: "I didn't think we got in the final third as often as we probably have done in the two previous home games.

"You can maybe say that's a bit of us not being quite at it with the ball, I thought we were a bit loose and a bit littered with errors in possession - poor passes, being offside when you don't need to be, lack of quality when we got into certain areas.

"All those things combined, with the fact you're up against a team that's well organised, well drilled, play that rigid 5-3-2 system, take away a lot of the space in the middle of the pitch where we try and play through when we can.

"So probably a mix of those two factors really."

But Lakeland was pleased that, despite not being great, The Shaymen still got something from the game.

"That character, again, to come back and find a result," he said.

"We weren't at our best tonight - probably the best we've played here is the one we lost, which is mad.

"We weren't quite at our peak but credit to the players for keeping going and finding a way to get a result."

Lakeland named an unchanged team for the game, despite Angelo Cappello and Will Harris impressing from the bench last time out.

"There's always a temptation to make changes when players come off the bench and do well, to put them in from the start," he said.

"With that team, I felt we played alright on Saturday, we ut ourselves in-front and then fell behind.

"You expect lads that come off the bench to impact the game, and they did (on Saturday).

"I wouldn't really say the lads who came off the bench tonight have impacted it, it's probably more a consequence of everybody grafting to the death and us changing shape a couple of times, as opposed to individuals.

"There were probably one or two players tonight who had a case to start and one or two who probably needed to do better to stay in the team, and maybe they haven't done.

"I'm not a massive one for constantly changing the team because I think consistency and continuity is really important.

"But sometimes then you do feel like you need to freshen it up a bit and maybe off the back of that tonight, it's time to do it.

"But obviously it's straight after the game and I need to watch it back and reflect."