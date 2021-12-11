Wealdstone 0-1 FC Halifax Town: "It's a real professional display by our boys," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Matty Warburton's first-half penalty proved enough to win it for Town, who deserved the victory.

"I thought the player got it tactically spot-on today," said Wild, "I thought they were excellent, they deserve all the credit today for how they've gone about the game tactically.

"Bar not taking our chances, which we've got to do better, I thought it was a really professional away from home display."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he got the reaction he wanted after last weekend's FA Cup defeat at Kidderminster, Wild said: "I hate the word reaction because it's a long season, and there's peaks and troughs in every season, and there'll be bumps in the road. Last week was a bump in the road.

"But I just thought the players got it tactically spot-on and fair credit to them for listening to us, allowing us to give them some information to help them, and then it's all up to them going and delivering it."

The Town boss added: "It's not an easy place to come, not the best conditions, we travelled on the day, which we don't normally do and we don't have the best record when we do.

"So all those things considered, it's a real professional display by our boys today and we should be dead proud of them."

Wild was particularly pleased with his side's clean sheet.

"Clean sheets are the bedrock of seasons, and to get a clean sheet today, and to defend our own box very well, really pleased me because they're the things that bring success in seasons."

The Town boss had no doubt about the award of the penalty, for a foul on Kieran Green.

"It's a nailed-on pen," he said.

"I was only bemoaning during the week that we never get penalties and we should have had a penalty last week at Kidderminster, and we didn't get one, so to get a pen today it's about time.

"It's our first of the season, the first in over 30 games, so it's well overdue."

On Elliot Newby, who was handed his first Town start in the league, Wild said: "I think Newbs has been knocking the door down for about six weeks, but I didn't really want to change the team because Jack (Vale) had been doing well.

"I decided to give young Jack a rest today because Newbs had been influencing games when he came on and I thought he had a really good game.

"You know what Newbs is like, he's a bums-off-seats man, he gets people going, he gets at defenders, and I'm really pleased with his afternoon's work."

Tom Bradbury also started for Town in place of the injured Jesse Debrah.

"He got a knock in training on Thursday, which ruled him out," Wild said. Hopefully he should be back for Tuesday, but certainly for Saturday."

And on Jamie Allen, Wild said: "About a week ago he went out to run, but felt really sore so we had to regress him.