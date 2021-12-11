Wealdstone 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Warburton penalty enough to earn Shaymen win at Wealdstone

Wealdstone v Halifax

This was a game any team serious about a promotion challenge should realistically be winning, but doing it is far harder than saying it, especially after a crushing FA Cup defeat the weekend before.

It was a more comfortable win than the scoreline suggests, but still not a return to top form for Halifax. More a step in the right direction, and a big improvement from last time out.

Josh Umerah and Jamie Mascoll had decent early chances for the hosts, while Billy Waters fired off target within the first minute for Town.

Waters then had a shot blocked before Tom Bradbury, replacing Jesse Debrah in defence, fired the rebound over.

It was more like it from The Shaymen after their dreadful display on Sunday; they were more aggressive, pressing high, seeing more of the ball and getting into decent areas.

But it wasn't vintage Shaymen, with the final pass or cross lacking quality, and the build-up play not quite flowing as usual.

Kieran Green dominated the ball in midfield, Jack Senior got forward well down the left and ahead of him, Jordan Slew got into some dangerous positions but didn't take advantage.

Elliot Newby, making his first league start for Town, had been quieter on the opposite flank.

Town were the superior side without dominating the game. The visitors were more comfortable in possession and took more risks, with Wealdstone relying on more direct balls and lacking a cutting edge.

Their top-scorer Umerah got into a decent position to the right of the box but his attempted chip over Sam Johnson was skewed wide.

Wealdstone sank into a back five off the ball, with three midfielders in-front of that, making it difficult for Halifax to find a way through.

Typically, it was Green who engineered the opener when he was fouled by Craig Fasanmade, and Warburton buried the penalty, Halifax's first of the season, in the bottom left corner.

Green had driven forward with the ball within the first 30 seconds of the game, which set the tone for another all-action display.

The midfielder then rose superbly to nod Warburton's free kick into Niall Maher's path, but the Town skipper headed over from a good position.

Green and his midfield partner Kian Spence hadn't been shy about trying shots from range against inexperienced goalkeeper Will Dennis, whose signing on an emergency loan from Bournemouth had only been announced an hour or so before kick off, with the 21-year-old only having played one senior game before.

The hosts struggled to mount a response to Warburton's goal, with Town starting the second-half strongly, seeking a second.

After a shaky start, Spence had grown into the game and was enjoying time and space on the ball, while Newby was having more of an influence too.

Wealdstone were second best, offering nothing.

Halifax just looked to have more about them - more movement, better control, more imagination, better link-up play.

Despite the disparity in performance levels, there was little sign of any further goals, with chances becoming about as rare as Halifax appearances in the FA Cup third round.

Neither side had the composure or quality to score next. Wealdstone got a sight of goal but the shot was badly miscued, and then a flowing move saw Newby get a clear chance but his effort was straight at Dennis from around eight yards out.

Umerah drove a shot over from 25 yards in the 88th minute after a misjudgement by Bradbury, but that was as close as Wealdstone got to an equaliser.

Wealdstone: Dennis, Sweeney, Cook, Okimo, McAvoy, Mascoll (Stevens 82), Dyer, Charles, Cooper, Umerah, Fasanmade (Jackson 69). Subs not used: Buse, Mundle-Smith, Marigliani.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 1

Halifax: Town team: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Green, Spence (Woods 82), Newby, Warburton (Summerfield 83), Slew (Gilmour 79), Waters. Subs not used: Vale, Benn.

Scorer: Warburton (34)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Attendance: 958

Referee: Elliott Swallow