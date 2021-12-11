Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Wealdstone.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 1:34 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th December 2021, 1:36 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the match, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:11

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:11

52

Town cross from the right then cleared with a diving header

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:11

52

Warburton heads Slew’s cross back across goal but no-one there to turn it in

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:09

51

Promising move by Town ends with Warren’s cross going straight to the keeper

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:08

50

Umerah booked before play resumes

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:08

49

Umerah receiving treatment in the Town penalty box

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:07

48

Free kick to Town in their own box

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:06

48

Shot by Warburton deflected back to the keeper from an angle

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:04

46

Second half underway

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:48

HT

Wealdstone 0-1 Halifax

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:47

45

1 min added

