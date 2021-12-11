Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Wealdstone.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the match, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:11
Town cross from the right then cleared with a diving header
Warburton heads Slew’s cross back across goal but no-one there to turn it in
Promising move by Town ends with Warren’s cross going straight to the keeper
Umerah booked before play resumes
Umerah receiving treatment in the Town penalty box
Free kick to Town in their own box
Shot by Warburton deflected back to the keeper from an angle
Second half underway
Wealdstone 0-1 Halifax
1 min added