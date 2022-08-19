Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wealdstone.
Venue: Grosvenor Vale
Date: Saturday, August 20
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: James Durkin is yet to take charge of an FC Halifax Town game. Has refereed at this level for the previous three seasons. Awarded 39 yellow cards and one red card in eight National League games last season. Officiated Wealdstone's 1-0 home win over Boreham Wood last season.
Odds: Halifax win 21/10, draw 5/2, Halifax win 6/5
Season so far
Wealdstone: Bromley (h) W 3-2, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Oldham (a) W 2-1
Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0
Wealdstone transfers in: Tarryn Allarakhia (Woking), Olufela Olomola (Hartlepool United), Max Kretzschmar (Woking), Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot), Sam Howes (Horsham), Dominic Hutchinson (Watford), Matt Young (Leyton Orient), Sam Habergham (Peninsula Power), Jordy Mongoy (Hemel Hempstead), Malachi Napa (Maldon & Tiptree), Eric Negraru (Uxbridge), Deji Elerewe (Charlton Athletic), Mason Barrett
Wealdstone transfers out: Alfie Marigliani (Braintree Town), Jerome Okimo (Barnet), Nikola Tavares (Dagenham & Redbridge), Charlie Cooper (Oldham Athletic), Ira Jackson Jr (Folkestone Invicta), Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United), Matt Young (Leyton Orient), Deji Elerewe (Charlton Athletic), Dan Wishart, Jamie Mascoll, Andrew Eleftheriou, Medy Elito
Manager: Stuart Maynard was appointed in March last year after a spell as caretaker boss. Played for the club in the late 1990s and returned in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.
Last season: 16th in National League
One to watch: Winger Rhys Browne scored six goals in 29 league games last season and already has two in three this campaign.
Last time they met: Two second-half goals from substitute Billy Waters saw Halifax beat Wealdstone 2-0 at The Shay in April.
Saturday’s National League fixtures:
Torquay United v Boreham Wood
Wrexham v Maidstone United
Barnet v Woking
Southend United v Oldham Athletic
Aldershot v Bromley
York City v Eastleigh
Altrincham v Yeovil Town
Dorking Wanderers v Gateshead
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town
Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors
Dag & Red v Maidenhead
Notts County v Chesterfield