Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town preview

Rhys Browne. Photo: Jon Taffel

Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Date: Saturday, August 20

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: James Durkin is yet to take charge of an FC Halifax Town game. Has refereed at this level for the previous three seasons. Awarded 39 yellow cards and one red card in eight National League games last season. Officiated Wealdstone's 1-0 home win over Boreham Wood last season.

Odds: Halifax win 21/10, draw 5/2, Halifax win 6/5

Season so far

Wealdstone: Bromley (h) W 3-2, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Oldham (a) W 2-1

Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0

Wealdstone transfers in: Tarryn Allarakhia (Woking), Olufela Olomola (Hartlepool United), Max Kretzschmar (Woking), Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot), Sam Howes (Horsham), Dominic Hutchinson (Watford), Matt Young (Leyton Orient), Sam Habergham (Peninsula Power), Jordy Mongoy (Hemel Hempstead), Malachi Napa (Maldon & Tiptree), Eric Negraru (Uxbridge), Deji Elerewe (Charlton Athletic), Mason Barrett

Wealdstone transfers out: Alfie Marigliani (Braintree Town), Jerome Okimo (Barnet), Nikola Tavares (Dagenham & Redbridge), Charlie Cooper (Oldham Athletic), Ira Jackson Jr (Folkestone Invicta), Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United), Matt Young (Leyton Orient), Deji Elerewe (Charlton Athletic), Dan Wishart, Jamie Mascoll, Andrew Eleftheriou, Medy Elito

Manager: Stuart Maynard was appointed in March last year after a spell as caretaker boss. Played for the club in the late 1990s and returned in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.

Last season: 16th in National League

One to watch: Winger Rhys Browne scored six goals in 29 league games last season and already has two in three this campaign.

Last time they met: Two second-half goals from substitute Billy Waters saw Halifax beat Wealdstone 2-0 at The Shay in April.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay United v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Maidstone United

Barnet v Woking

Southend United v Oldham Athletic

Aldershot v Bromley

York City v Eastleigh

Altrincham v Yeovil Town

Dorking Wanderers v Gateshead

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town

Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

Dag & Red v Maidenhead