Andy Cooper says Town will be up for the cup when they visit Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Oldham are two places and three points above Halifax in the National League, but while Town won 3-2 at home to Tamworth on Saturday, Oldham lost 3-2 at home to Solihull.

"It's exciting, which was the first reaction when messages were exchanged," Cooper said.

"It's the Halifax way, to go away from home in a cup competition, we love an away draw in the FA Trophy.

Andy Cooper

"We're excited, it's a good challenge, we've got a good record against them, we've got a decent record away from home, so it's something we're relishing.

"It's a nice break from the league but we'll be bang up for it and ready to go.

"We'll be on the front foot for it.

"If you think of our games there since Milly's been in charge, the perfornances have been really positive, the togetherness of the team.

"We've had brilliant support there, and we've scored some cracking goals there as well, so some really positive experiences there.

"We know the place well. It's an exciting challenge,"

Town have historically underperformed in the FA Cup, last reaching the third round in 1989, and Cooper admits The Shaymen are due a good run in the competition.

"Yes we are, and we know the benefits it has to the group and the club," he said.

"We'll treat it the same as we do the cup competitions we've been successful in.

"It'll get our full attention and we'll prepare for it in the right way.

"We know them well, they know us well, they're always fiercely contested games, it's a great day out for the fans as well, just over the hill.

"We'll be on the front foot and ready to go. We're looking forward to it, it's a game we want to be involved in."

Town have trailed at half-time in two of their last three games.

"I don't think it's a trend that we always start games poorly, but we'll have the same process as we do for every game," Cooper said.

"It's not every game we've started as poorly as we did on Saturday.

"If it was a trend that'd be a bit more worrying."

But Cooper admits Town's recent habit of conceding goals from set-pieces needs to be nipped in the bud.

"We need to stop it at source and continue the way we have in terms of pressing and being really aggressive high up the pitch," he said.

"A bit more difficult if a team's being direct or if it's from set pieces or long throws but we've got to be organised and defend set-pieces better, especially second phases.

"Stopping or affecting the first phase but also making sure they can't keep it alive in our box is an area we continually need to work on."

Cooper added: "I wouldn't want to give them a two-goal head start to come back from!

"If we stick to our principles of being more energetic, being organised and sticking to the plan, then I don't think we'll go far wrong.

"Yes we did have a poor start but we showed good character to come back.

"But we'll be ready in terms of what they bring, we just need to make sure that we deal with any strengths they have in the same way we approach other opponents, but make sure that when we get the ball, we get to play and get to put our stamp on the game. That'll be key.

"But the way we finished the game so strongly on Saturday will be good for the mood in the camp going into the game."

Town boss Chris Millington could be back on the touchline as normal on Saturday.

"He just watched the first-half upstairs (against Tamworth)," Cooper said, "which was the intention.

"We'll see how he feels during the week but I'd fully expect that he'll be on the sideline.

"But he'll 100 per cent be back in terms of the game plan, team selection and just generally back around it.

"But he just needs to manage his health at the most stressful moments on that touchline."

The Courier understand that loanees Scott High and Billy Waters will be eligible to play.

Angelo Cappello missed Saturday's win over Tamworth with a minor hamstring injury.

"It hasn't been something that is long-term," Cooper said.

"I know there was some clamour around why he went off (against Newcastle) but we felt he couldn't continue so we withdrew him.

"It'll be touch and go for Oldham."

On whether midfielder Jack Jenkins would be in contention, Cooper said: "There's an outside chance, he's been more involved with the first-team training but he still needs to step it up.

"It might be a bit too early for him."

And on striker Zak Emmerson, Cooper said: "I think he's got another two weeks of the running and the gym work, but he's looking miles better, before he's back in team training.

"He's had a really positive attitude, knuckled down and got his work done.

"It's tough when you come somewhere new and get an injury but his work ethic and his attitude is first class."