"We'll be looking at any and every opportunity" - Group hoping to secure future of The Shay answer Courier readers' questions

In the second of our two-part interview with Keith Butterick from the working party hoping to secure the future of The Shay, he answers questions submitted by Halifax Courier readers.

Q) From Truth Seeker: What do the group intend to do about the problems with the pitch encountered every year?

"It is an issue. The council spends a lot of time and money on the pitch and it's one of the biggest items of expenditure. One of the things we'd do is look at grants and sources of finance for a new pitch to be laid. It has to be done. It's high on the list of priorities but it's a big expenditure so we have to look at all different ways of financing that."

Q) Nathan Wright: Under current plans, who is responsible to make up any shortfall in finances? What’s the scope for making any improvements to The Shay, and would be the group have free rein to do so (finances obviously dependent)?

"What we've said to the council is we, or anyone else, have to have time to assess the full picture. What we're looking to do is have a bit more flexibility in transitioning from a council-run property to a trust-owned property, and the council would have to work with us. It would take time for us to develop alternative income streams and for it to go from a council-run to trust-run venture, it needs a realistic assessment of what that time-scale would be."

Q) Ross Baker: Can we get some kind of advertising underneath the stands on the wall (famous games/players etc) like Accrington Stanley had to make it feel like it is actually our ground. Some memorabilia for the football near the banqueting suite would be good too. You’d think only the rugby play there.

"All of that will come into play. Everything will be looked at. This isn't a criticism of the council but this is where a more commerically orientated organisation can do things a bit better, if you're more geared up to identify opportunities. We'll be looking at any and every opportunity and we welcome ideas."

Q) Adrian Hollands: Scoreboard, club shop (football), memorabilia so it actually looks like a football stadium and not just a rent free rugby ground, drainage, stand completion, other parts of the ground being able to be used, maybe a few 3G pitches or whatever G we’re on now to hire alongside?

"The income from 3G pitches is very important. The original trust had plans to develop the Skirocat side and we've dusted those down and sent them off to informal contacts to see if there's still interest there. All of that will come into play, but it will take time, we're under no illusions about that. My view is, if it brings revenue into the ground and into the clubs, let's get it sorted. We've discussed things like a joint season-ticket for both clubs, there's a whole area of stuff that could be considered and all ideas come into play."

Q) AFC Halifax: How active is David Bosomworth in the discussions and is he in support of the group?

"I appreciate what he's done for the club, he runs a very tight ship and I think most fans appreciate that. I understand some of the criticism he gets but I don't join in with it. I think he needs some more reassurance from us about our plans and it's incumbent on us to provide that. We are talking, he sees positive points in our proposals but he also has some questions. We said before we went to council cabinet, we needed to go to both clubs about it, so they know about us. On the whole, I've been pleased with the response from him."

Q) Ian Gledhill: For the benefit of those who don't know, who are these people? What qualifications do they have that make them think they are equip to turn a black hole into a profit making venture? Will they have the power to end existing contracts (eg with the Difference Group)?

"We are a working group, so we're not setting ourselves up as saviours, and how many of us end up becoming directors remains to be seen. There would be a process of appointing independent directors and I know three of us have said they have no interest in becoming directors. So it's not that this is it, we're a working group that have put a serious proposal together. We've spoken to councillors and it's a good, well thought-out proposal based on what went before, which worked and was quite successful."

Q) Matthew Lodge: What ideas do you and the other members of the group have to generate more income through the stadium? To make it more sustainable. Things like hosting concerts, upgraded function rooms and banqueting facilities, a 4G pitch, etc?

"We'd be looking to maximise commercial income from parking, rent, 5G pitches, the East Stand, all those activities. We've put those into a short-term and medium-term plan, where we feel we can generate more income, using the office space more effectively, looking at the annexe to the East Stand, how that might be used. We have ideas. Some were tested before and don't apply now, we but we have plenty of ideas of how we can start maximising commercial income."

Q) Sammy B: Should this get the green light how do those behind it envisage the make up of the committee and the decision making process working?

"If it was fortunate to get the green light, there would be the right structure for the not-for-profit company, who'll be the shareholders and how shares would be allocated, who would be the independent directors and inviting people with relevant and appropriate skills to put themselves forward. With the original trust, we had someone from a catering background, someone from a construction background and I drew the short straw based on my journalism and political background believe it or not! But it will all be transparent and nothing will be done behind-closed-doors."

Q) John Buckley: Have the working group had any conversations with Council or groundsman at the Shay about the pitch and the work needed to get it to level to withstand two sporting teams on it?

"We know there's a significant capital cost but also that there are grants available to help. It is a priority. We know what will be required and planning to introduce that will be part of the business plan we prepare. We haven’t detailed discussions about it yet. Geoff Butler is due to meet Oz in the New Year but we are aware of the issue and problems with it."

Q) Ian Gledhill: Are they in a position to finance, or get outside financial help, for required improvements to the playing surface, North Stand, Skircoat Stand, the rotting steel corner or any other part of the stadium?

"We have looked at this and we know there are sources of finance available. We have an active plan to deal with all of those types of issues."

Q) Craig Parker: Has anyone from the rugby side of things fan or club member been approached or is it just FC Halifax related?

"We've had informal contact with people who are or have been involved with the rugby club and we certainly welcome anybody who feels they can contribute to this working party to come forward. It isn't exclusive to Halifax Town, it's just the way it's emerged for historical reasons."

Q) Ian Baker: Could there be a Q&A session with them when more progress has been made?

"We're very open to that. We've said let's do this in a proper way, we're very open to meeting people and talking to people. "We've nothing to hide."