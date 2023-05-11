"We're 100 per cent ready to go for the final" - Town defender Golden on The Shaymen, his season and Wembley

The defender's first appearances in a Town shirt were tentative and unsure, but like other youngsters who have seized their first-team place like Angelo Capello, Jamie Stott and Milli Alli, Golden, 23, has blossomed and matured into a dynamic and undaunted player.

"I think you're finally seeing us gel together and bringing our identity to games," he said.

"I think we're nine unbeaten, which is a good run of form to take into it, but any cup final is about (what happens) on the day.

Tylor Golden

"It doesn't matter if you're in a bad run of form or a good run of form, you have to turn up on the day.

"I know everyone's striving to do that and ready to do that.

"We've put ourselves in very good stead to go there and show what we can do.

"It's anyone's game on the day but with how we've been playing we'll be full of confidence."

Golden says it would me "massive" for the Town squad to win at Wembley.

"We know we've under-achieved, we know we could've been higher in the league, we now the quality we have, especially looking at the results we've picked up against the bigger teams," he said.

"We know we should have been better in the league but we're 100 per cent ready to go for the final.

"It would mean the world to us to show the fans how much we've come on, and I know the fans would love it if we go there, put in a good performance and win it.

"There's no hiding it, we've under-achieved this year with the squad we have and the quality we have.

"Unfortunately it was that start of the season when we were all gelling together, we were a new team and were trying to get working together, and then we had that blip after Christmas.

"Hindsight's a great thing, you can look at it and say 'if we'd have picked up a few more points we could have been in a different position' but it's great to be in this position where we can end the season on a high."

Golden has arguably been Town's player of the season, having produced a string of impressive performances down the right flank with energy, skill and commitment.

"First full season playing first-team football and I've thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

"I think I've done well, I've just enjoyed playing because that feeling, not playing, is horrible, it's not what you want.

"So to finally be able to play every week and get that consistency under my belt that I've been striving for, it's been a really, really good season for me."

When asked where he felt he had developed most as a player this season, he said: "Everything really, if I'm honest, which comes with playing.

"It's the mental side, the physical side, the tactical side.

"I've not played right wing-back before in a first-team environment so I've been learning that.

"All these things you pick up along the way and you can only do that through playing.

"I've learned things over the last couple of years when I've not played but when you play every week, it's so much better and you learn so much more.

"A really good, progressive season."

Next Sunday's FA Trophy final at Wembley will be third time lucky for Golden.

The wing-back should finally get his chance to play at the national stadium after missing out on two opportunities with previous clubs.

"In the last couple of years I've been fortunate to be in the position where I could have gone to Wembley," he said.

"With Salford I was out on loan so missed out on that chance and then when I was on loan at Notts County we got to the semi's in the FA Trophy and lost.

"So now it's my third go at it and hopefully we get the win.

"It's an amazing achievement if you get to play there, it could be a once-in-a-career opportunity.

"Wembley's the home of football so even watching games there is amazing but if you get to play there it's just an amazing opportunity.

"I was a United fan growing up so I've watched them at Wembley for FA Cups and League Cups and the Champions League final against Barcelona.

"You always have that dream of 'could I play there one day?'.

"Hopefully I get the chance but it's just a bit surreal.

"When it doesn't happen two times you do think it's not going to happen.