"We're going into the second-half of the season in a really healthy position," says Town boss Millington ahead of Barnet test

Town boss Chris Millington believes the club is heading towards the New Year in a healthy position.

The Shaymen visit league leaders Barnet on Saturday sitting outside the play-offs on goal difference only, having won 4-3 at Aldershot last weekend.

"We want to be top of the table, we're foolishly ambitious, against the odds," Millington said.

"But we're not even halfway through the season yet.

"We're consistently better in the second-half of the season and we've got an awful lot of young players who've now built up a body of experience in the National League and in senior football, who came to us with little or no senior football experience, so it's always going to take a bit of time to get them where we want to be

"But we're getting there now, and the more experienced, in inverted commas, players like Max Wright, he's hardly been available this season, Ryan Galvin's missed an awful lot of football, but them coming back makes us stronger and gives us more depth.

"So we're going into the second-half of the season in a really healthy position and people should be really positive about what's going on at the club."

Barnet have won 15 of their 22 league games this season, and are the division's highest scorers with 46 goals.

"They recruited very well in the summer, trying to build on what was a very successful season last season, and we saw how good they are when we played them earlier in the season," Millington said.

"We might have got the result but Barnet played very well, so their levels haven't dropped and if anything, have improved in recent weeks so it's going to be a massive test."

Halifax beat The Bees 2-1 on the opening day of the season, and Millington says his side should take confidence from that victory.

"Without a doubt," he said. "We've played Forest Green, who are a similar type of team, very, very good.

"I'd put Forest Green, Oldham and Barnet in a similar bracket of being very, very consistent in terms of their approach, very hard working, full of experience and quality.

"They're the three that probably set the standard for the division in terms of the quality of their squad.

"We got a credible draw in the league with Oldham and Forest Green and a victory over Barnet.

"We tend to be able to compete well with these teams and that's what we'll be looking to do on Saturday."

The Shaymen are third in the National League away form table, with only Yeovil and Forest Green winning more away games than them in the division this season.

"If we look at the away form table, I think we're above them (Barnet)," Millington said.

"Our away form is very strong, third in the away form table. We go to places and give a very decent account of ourselves.

"We expect the pitch to be in very good shape and the atmosphere to be good given Barnet's run of form and our away following.

"We'll be going there with a plan and looking to get all thee points, like we always do."

When asked what he put his team's impressive away record down to, Millington said: "We have greater possession than most teams this season, our possession stats are very good both home and away.

"There are factors, I think the home pitch is incredibly heavy and takes an awful lot out of the legs.

"Most teams have to play on it once a season, we have to play on it 23 times a season, or more.

"It's a tough place to play your football, and obviously we've got the challenge in that we don't get as many fans as other clubs, and the stadium's a big stadium and with a small number of fans in it, it can be a tough, challenging atmosphere.

"But one of the things we've got to do is work harder to improve our home form because the pitch isn't going to get better."