Chris Millington admits his squad will need to be bolstered ahead of next Saturday's season-opener against Barnet with further signings.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Wright and Jo Cummings both went off injured in the 0-0 draw at Curzon Ashton in Halifax's final pre-season friendly, adding to Town's existing injury problems.

A back-up keeper is expected to be signed over the next few days, but Millington admits there will probably be further additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there are going to have to be, we need bodies," he told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"Who and where they come from, I've no idea at the moment, but we're going to have to get working this week to try and bolster the numbers."

On Wright's injury, which forced him off in the first-half, Millington said: "He tweaked his groin delivering a ball, I think most people saw it as it happened.

"That's a concern, but we'll have to see how he is.

"I think we'll more than likely be trying to find a way to operate without him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Cummings then went off in the second-half with a hamstring problem.

"I think it'd take a minor miracle to see him recover in time for Barnet."

Kane Thompson-Sommers and Ryan Galvin are both expected back by the end of the month.

"We've got to make sure they're available by then because it's hurting us at the moment is a lack of players," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Florent Hoti's chances of featuring against Barnet, the Town boss said: "I'd say zero at the moment, it's unclear as to when he'll be available.

"He's had the significant injury wtth his shoulder and then he's trying to get back and he's now suffering with his hamstring.

"Every time we get him closer to playing, he just seems to have a setback.

"We've got to plan without him at this stage."

Defender Harvey Sutcliffe is also expected to be out for at least a week, possibly two, with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The timing of them's the killer because we've played all pre-season in a certain shape and done all our work in a certain shape and we're building towards starting the season, and now we're just going to have to try and mould a shape out of the players we've got available," said Millington.

"It's not about us trying to impose ourselves and our style on the opening month, which is a really tough opening month, it becomes a question of how can we organise the fit players into an effective starting 11?"

On the goalless draw with Curzon Ashton, Millington said: "It was a step up from the Ashton United game on Tuesday.

"Lots of positive things, the structure of the team - obviously the formation was different because of personnel issues, but the structure of the team looked good, the intensity was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we went to press, we went together, forced mistakes, got it back.

"Once or twice they played through us but there's reasons forthat and there's things we can easily putright from that.

"On our posession, I thought we were OK but we were sloppy at times and didn't show our quality anywhere near enough in the first-half, but there were moments near the end of the first-half and in the second-half where we did move the ball better.

"We've had a number of chances, two or three that you'd describe as sitters and missed them.

"That's something we've got to do better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town boss feels there has been a progression in performance-levels in recent friendlies.

"We're getting closer to gettting a stronger team out, a stronger group of players," he said.

"No triallists figured today and none of the younger lads were involved ecause we're closer to the business end of pre-season, so it's starting to look more ike a team likely to start the season.

"So it should be better, but I'm asking more of the players - we don't win anywhere near enough first contacts in the box off set-pieces today, and we're a big team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got big players like Adam Adetoro, Zak Emmerson, Festus Arthur, Jo Cummings, Adam Senior isn't the biggest but he heads it high because he's got such a good leap on him.

"We're not winning enough first contacts on balls into the box - we do well enough defending set-pieces and I'm asking them to do more at the other end of the pitch, it's something we've definitely got to improve.

"They're the games in the National League where you run the risk of coming away with a 1-0 defeat when you've actually had four or five good chances to put the ball in the back of the net.

"So it is a nimprovement on Tuesday night but still more to work on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a lack of goals remains a concern for Town, who have now failed to score in their last four outings.

"We had a finishing drill yesterday which replicated exactly the type of chances we've earned today," Millington said.

"There were two or three chances in the first-half from range where we haven't worked the keeper.

"Then the chances in the box in the second-half were more or less identical to the patterns we were working in training yesterday, so we're getting into the positions, but whoever starts taking those chances is going to get a good run of games in the team because there's a lot of players missing those opportunities at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town started the game with a 3-4-3 system, having played all pre-season with a back four.

"We're going to have to be open to it (against Barnet)," Millington said.

"My preference to start the season would've been a back four but because of the significant numbers we've now got in the physio room, we're going to have to find a formation that we can put a team out with.

"It's a concern."