"We're going to look to cover that position" - Millington hoping to add to his midfield options after departure of Thompson-Sommers
The midfielder was set to play a key role for The Shaymen this season but joined League Two MK Dons for an undisclosed fee last week.
Millington accepts that leaves a gap in midfield, which he hopes to plug with an addition over the next week.
"Obviously we've lost an important player, we were expecting to have Kane as a regular starter in central midfield so to lose him right at the end of the window creates a need we weren't expecting to have at the beginning of the season," said the Halifax manager.
"So we're going to look to cover that position by having some players in that position.
"One, maybe two, just to make sure we've got enough cover whist we work on developing the lads we've already got in the building, because we are very confident in the players we've already brought in in that position.
"But we know they might need a bit of support over the first half of the season to get themselves fully up to speed.
"So we'll look at that over the course of this week."
Millington says anyone brought in could either be on a short-term permanent deal or on loan, depending on who the best option is.
"If we can identify the right and we can do it before, we'll do it before (Saturday) but it certainly won't be much beyond Hartlepool if it does come after," Millington added.
