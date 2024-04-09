The Shay

In a statement released this afternoon, the club said they are seeking alternative venues for the game in order to play it as soon as possible after the Shay surface was deemed unplayable following a pitch inspection.

Halifax are due to play Barnet on Saturday, Ebbsfleet on Tuesday next week and then finish the season at Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20, leaving little option but to try and get the Oldham game played this week or risk a jam-packed end to the season ahead of a possible play-off campaign.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, said: “We’re incredibly disappointed that FC Halifax Town is unable to play its upcoming fixture at the Shay Stadium.

“Ground staff have been working hard, as usual. to prepare the pitch for the club’s scheduled fixture on Wednesday 10 April. However, following their assessments of the surface and the forecast for more wet weather, we agree with the decision of the officials that unfortunately the club is unable to safely host the fixture at the Shay.

“We completely understand the problems this will cause, and the disappointment and frustration felt by many fans of the club. We have done all we can within the short timescales available between fixtures to try and ensure the surface is playable.

“Unfortunately, the weather conditions have been particularly challenging this year. According to the Met Office, March has been one of the wettest months on record and follows one of the wettest winters on record. These conditions have caused real problems for the Shay pitch.

“Our priority now is to determine what work can be done with the pitch to accommodate the remaining fixtures. We’ll then look to identify what close season treatments are required. We will be assessing what is both practical and affordable in discussion with both the football and rugby clubs.