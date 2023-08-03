The 22-year-old, who was named young player of the season at Hereford last term, has joined Halifax after a successful trial period, signing a one-year contract with a year’s option, and could make his debut in Saturday’s season-opener against Bromley.

“We were aware of him last season, we knew about his qualities, we knew about how well he’d done at Hereford and the accolades he got come the end of the season,” Millington said.

"He’s incredibly hard-working, very competitive, a good communicator, a good presence in the group and offers that versatility of being able to play central midfield, left wing-back, left-back, left side of a back three.

NAILSWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31:Jack Evans of Forest Green Rovers plays the ball under pressure during the Papa John's Trophy match between Forest Green Rovers and Northampton Town at The New Lawn on August 31, 2021 in Nailsworth, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"In terms of his age and experience, he fits the Halifax Town profile in that he’s got some good experience under his belt but he’s still got a bit to prove to people.

"We certainly understand what he can offer but I think he feels he’s got a bit to prove to those outside of the club.