"We're really looking forward to the challenge," says Town boss Millington on Wednesday's trip to high-flying Forest Green Rovers

Town boss Chris Millington says The Shaymen are looking forward to the challenge of visiting high-flyers Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday night.

Only goal difference is keeping York City ahead of Forest Green at the top of the National League, with Halifax's hosts on Wednesday unbeaten at home this season.

"I watched them on Saturday and they're a really good side," Millington said, "really enjoyable to watch.

"Athletic, professional, well-organised, play at a tempo more akin to the top half of League Two than the National League.

"At the moment they're in really good form so we're really looking forward to the challenge."

On how Town might go about getting a result at The New Lawn, Milliington said: "Same way we always do really, especially against so-called bigger teams, we go into it with a plan, we go into it well-organised and we go into it toe-to-toe with them, which is what we always do.

"We've got a good history of beating the so-called big-hitters in the division so we'll go into it with that intention."

Forest Green go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Southend United on Saturday, while Town's home match with Sutton United was postponed.

"We were notified just as we started traning on the Friday so it meant we had time to amend the training so we could work the lads a bit harder," said Millington.

"That's always my biggest bug bear, is when it's called off and we're unable to train so it worked out OK from that point of view.

"We don't want games off and we're desperate not to end up the situation we found ourselves in at the back end of last season.

"But I think it was probably the right desiosn given the weather and the fact that the likes of Bradford and Rochdale had games called off as well." On whether Town will benefit from not having a game at the weekend, the Halifax boss said: "I don't know really.

"I'd have liked to have been going into Forest Green on the back of three wins and three clean sheets in the league.

"Maybe we'll see a benefit, maybe not but our focus now is to go into it in good shape."

Millington's big selection decision should centre around whether midfielder Jack Evans, formerly of Forest Green and one of Town's star performers this season, comes back into the side or whether Millington keeps faith with the same team that has started the last two matches, which has seen Halifax beat Woking and Yeovil.

"There's always a challenge picking a team for a game like this, especially off the back of two wins and two clean sheets," Millington said.

"Under normal circumstances you want to continue with the lads who've earned the right to stay in the starting eleven.

"That's always a consideration, but then when you look at Forest Green and their style and their physical prowess, their ability to play at real high intenstity, it is a game where maybe you benefit from the physical presence of a Jack Evans.

"Adan George is another one who's a very strong lads, and we'll need that type of player come Wednesday night.

"The starting eleven isn't decided for sure, but those are the types of considerations we've got: do we rely on that physicality coming off the bench or do we bring them in from the start?

"But what we're also very good at at this club is making sure players don't just get the opportunity to play, but to develop and build on performances.

"There are a number of players who've come in in the last couple of games who have done well and deserve an opportunity to build on those performances, so that's what we'll be thinking about before we pick the team.”