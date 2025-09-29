"We've got to back ourselves," says Lakeland as Halifax prepare for Rochdale test

Adam Lakeland says there should be no fear from his FC Halifax Town team when they visit in-form Rochdale on Wednesday.

Dale, who are second in the table, won 2-0 at Carlisle on Saturday and have a 100 per cent home record so far this season.

They have scored in every game this term and won more matches than any other side in the National League.

"They are a good team, they had a good season last season and they've got that continuity," Lakeland said.

"The manager and a lot of the players have been there for a while, they've got a good identity.

"You can tell they've had that time, which we obviously haven't in comparison, but we are showing signs that we're getting better week by week.

"That's all you ever want as a manager.

"It's a free hit for us now. We've lost one in nine, we're in good form, won three games in a row.

"It's going to be difficult but we've got to have that confidence and belief in ourselves that we can compete against anybody in the league on our day, and what a great game now for us to look forward to."

When asked whether Town would have any fear about the prospect of going to Spotland, Lakeland said: "I don't think you can have any fear in football.

"I think if you've got fear, then what's the point?

"Yeah, you've got to have respect and understand what the strengths and weaknesses are of the opposition, but we do that with everybody we play against.

"So we know they're a good team.

"All we can do is prepare the players the best we can so that, they're prepared for as much that goes on in the game as possible, whilst being ourselves.

"We've got to back ourselves to go and try to get a result."

The Shaymen go into Wednesday's game in superb form, having won their last three matches and scored 12 goals in their last five fixtures.

"If we win on Wednesay, it doesn't guarantee us anything," Lakeland said on what a positive result at Rochdale might say about Town's promotion credentials.

"It's just the next game, against a team that are right up there.

"They're a good team, so it's going to be a test, but Aldershot won the FA Trophy last year and for me, there was a sizeable difference between our performance and theirs.

"We know that, on our day, we're capable of getting good results and it's a brilliant game now for our players and supporters to look forward to.

"We've certainly got a better chance going in the form we're in rather than going there in poor form.

"We know it's going to be difficult. Our job is to make sure we go there and make it as difficult a game for them as we can as well."