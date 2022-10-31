"We've got to build on it" - Millington says hard work must continue against Dorking on Tuesday night

The Shaymen beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 on Saturday to make it four wins from their last six games and three wins in a row at home.

And Millington says another victory over Dorking is imperative if Town are to start making The Shay any kind of feared destination for the rest of the National League.

"We want to make this a real horrible place for teams to come," he said, "we want that reputation that they come to The Shay and we don't give them an inch.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've got to build on it, the risk is that we've got three points in the bag and we can take our foot off the gas, we absolutely can't do that.

"We've got a huge week of training, preparing for Dorking and then the FA Cup game. which is a massive game for the club, and we want to progress and have a cup run.

"So there's absolutely no room for any kind of complacency or any sense of we've cracked anything, we've got to redouble our efforts to be even better on Tuesday and make sure we send the same message to Dorking that we're not going to give them a inch."

The Dorking game will Halifax's fourth match in 11 days, a schedule which Millington admits will necessitate some rejigging to his team.

"There'll definitely be changes," he said.

"We talked at half-time about some of the snappiness in our press, it wasn't quite the same as it had been against Wrexham.

"We know that will be down to a level of fatigue among certainly the front three.

"But there's other things we have to consider, like getting the consistency of play right, building up the partnerships.

"So there'll be changes, there probably won't be wholesale changes but I'm sure there will be some changes."

Town can move above Dorking in the table if they beat them by a two-goal margin.

"They're a very good side, we prepared for them in the run-up to the passing of the Queen, so we've really familiarised ourselves with them,” Millington said of Dorking.

"They're a great team to watch, they play some fantastic football and have got the ability to hurt anybody on their day, as they have done with Notts County.

"They've shown they can beat the best teams in the division, so we don't take them lightly, we now what threat they're going to bring to The Shay but hopefully they'll be aware of what a difficult team we are to play against when we're at home and when we're on it, which is what we're going to try and do."