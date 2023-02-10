Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax twice conceded from set-pieces in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Barnet, and also conceded from a corner against Maidenhead in their 1-1 draw there in September.

And Millington says his side must learn their lesson in time for Saturday's cup tie.

"We've got to defend set-pieces better is the key message," he said.

"We've been relatively solid defending set-pieces this season, considering the inconsistent nature of our form.

"But to come up against a team like Barnet, who we know are flying and we know are a very good team, and then concede two set-pieces, it almost feels like we've given them a leg up when they really don't need our help to win football matches."

Town have produced improved performances in the last two games, but Millington wants that to be turned into results.

"I know people's thoughts on Oldham and the season they're having but when you look at the team one to 11 they're very strong and Boundary Park's a difficult place to go, so to control a game like that was very pleasing," he said.

"Then to go toe-to-toe with a very strong, high-flying Barnet team and be disappointed that we've not won the game is a marker of progress.

"But it's no good being the nearly men, with each passing game we move a little bit further away from our objective, so we've got to turn these what are now positive performances into positive results."

Saturday's game comes amid a hectic month of action for Town, and precedes two lengthy away trips next week to Southend and Boreham Wood.

When asked if Halifax being off the pace in the National League - The Shaymen are seven points adrift of the play-offs - increases the importance of their involvement in the FA Trophy, Millington said: "If anything you could argue it diminishes the importance of the Trophy because we want to focus all our resources and energy on the league.

"But the truth is we want to do well in both and as a group, we still feel we can.

"So we'll go into it giving it everything we can.

"Clearly there's certain players who aren't available for the game but that won't undermine the approach we take to try and win the game.

"We're desperate to progress in it, having success in the Trophy is a real objective for us because we're aware of how much history that can make within the club, so we definitely want to do well in it.

"But we've also got to make sure that, with the players we've got at our disposal, we don't undermine our ability to achieve our objectives in the league.

"So it's a fine balancing act but we are keen to do well in the Trophy.

"The away trips aren't ideal, having three of them in just over a week.

"But Southend is a good place to go and play football and we'll look forward to that.

"But first and foremost we've got to get the Trophy game won and then we'll focus on how we manage the next game."

Bolton loanee Adam Senior and midfielder Louis White are both unavailable for the game, but Harrogate loanee Max Wright and Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke are free to play.

"We definitely can't field the same team on Saturday as we have on Tuesday because of certain players being unavailable," Millington said.

"There will be at least one other change, so we know there'll be changes going into Saturday.

"But the lads who've played Saturday and Tuesday have certainly laid a marker down for their positions."