"We've got to keep the momentum up," says Millington ahead of Town's final day visit to Wealdstone

Chris Millington says he will aim to get the balance right when selecting his team for the final league game of the season at Wealdstone on Monday.

The Shaymen are already assured of a play-off place, but can still finish fifth, sixth or seventh, depending on theirs and other results.

Fifth place would mean a home tie against whoever finishes sixth, sixth place would see Town away to whoever finishes fifth and seventh place would mean an away tie at Rochdale, who are guaranteed to finish fourth.

"There's two schools of thought we're weighing up and trying to balance," Millington said.

"We want to make sure we don't lose any momentum, we've got to keep the momentum up.

"But we certainly don't want to risk any further injuries, and we want to make sure that lads who are short on minutes get up to speed because we're going to need everyone who's fit and available to contribute.

"So we just have to make sure we get the balance as right as we possibly can for both of those objectives."

Millington confirmed there won't be wholesale changes to his team though.

"There definitely won't be ten or 11 changes, it'll be a case of making sure that everybody who's got a chance of contributing over the play-offs is around it and as many of those get minutes as possible," said the Town boss, who admits the main objective is to avoid any more injuries between now and the play-offs.

"It's not a perfect science because you can't legislate for contact injuries at this stage of the season, and in some cases, unless you just don't train at all then you can't always legislate for soft tissue injuries," he said.

"So we've got to try and be as balanced as we can, keep the lads ticking over but protect them to the best degree that we can."

Millington added: "I think we're getting to a stage with this group now where we would normally be at for this stage of the season, where they know what we're asking of them, they know what patterns we're going to expect to come out.

"So it doesn't need to be a case of overkill in that sense, we feel we're starting to see some of the patterns and some of the structure out of possession that we need to go and try to win games."

Wealdstone have to win to give themselves a chance of survival, and hope that Dagenham and Redbridge fail to win at Solihull.

"It's a consideration for us, we've got to honour the integrity of the league," Millington said.

"We can't be so selfish as to just go out and not offer a level of competution, so that is a consideration for us, because we try and operate in a respectful way to the competition.

"So the players who do play will give it everything to try and get the win, not only for our own benefit, but also to respect the competition."