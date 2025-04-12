"We've got to put it right because we're running out of games," says Millington after Town's defeat to Maidenhead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington admitted his Town side put in a poor performance after their 2-0 defeat at home to strugglers Maidenhead.

Two late goals made it six matches without a win for Halifax, who have scored just once in those six games and failed to register a shot on target.

"Disappointed with the result, Maidenhead were the better team and they took their chances," Millington told the Courier.

"We didn't take ours in a pretty dour affair.

"They deserved it because they took their opportunities and we failed to take ours.

"It was a poor performance, I thought both teams were poor, and it was almost indicative of an end-of-season National League game.

"You've got two teams desperate for points.

"But the context of our situation is that it's tough trying to get what feels like a new group of players to gel.

"The results over the last few games don't lie, we've not been good enough so there's more work required."

The Shaymen did get better after a dreadful first-half, offering more of a threat after the interval.

"We've had chances today, we might not have peppered the keeper but we've certainly had good moments in and around the box and a mixture of poor decisions and poor execution have meant we haven't taken the lead when we could have done," said Millington.

"Had we done that we'd have won the game because anyone who takes the lead against Maidenhead wins, the stats bear that out.

"So as much as we've conceded two goals, the problem is a bit more what we're doing at the other end of the pitch, which isn't taking the chances when we create them."

The Town boss added: "The one thing we got back to today which I was very pleased aabout was the effort and the endeavour.

"Nobody's let us down in that sense, everybody's gone out and given everything for the shirt.

"Just a mixture of poor decisions and poor quality at times is what's been our undoing."

On his side failing to have an effort on goal, Millington said: "Off the back of a number of good moments, we've had some good counter-attacks where we could have slid a player in and we've taken a wild shot.

"We've had good moments in the box where we've just taken that split-second too long to get a shot off and somebody gets a block or a tackle in.

"It's a relatively new group and some players are brand new to the team, some are brand new to senior football, so it's no surprise it's taking a bit of time to bed in.

"But we've got to put it right because we're running out of games."

Some Town fans greeted Maidenhead's second goal and the full-time whistle with boos.

"You get used to that if you're around Halifax Town long enough," Millington said.

"I remember a game against Maidenhead two years ago when the whole stadium was chanting for my head on a stick, we lost 1-0 in a very similar, unpleasant game.

"And then after that we went about 15 games with only one defeat, away at Chesterfield, and we won the FA Trophy.

"I'm perfectly comfortable with the reaction these fans give."

Town are still four points clear in the play-offs after other results went their way, but the club is in its worst run of form since January 2019.

"There's a group of players, the majority of which got us in the position we're in, and we've almost got a new group of players now who've got to exploit the opportunity we've been given," Millington said.

"We've got to do better, we've got to play better and we'll keep working incredibly hard to do that."