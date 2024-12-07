"We've played well enough to win the game," says Millington after Town's FA Trophy defeat at Basford

Chris Millington

Town boss Chris Millington felt his side did enough to deserve to win after their FA Trophy defeat on penalties at Basford United.

The Shaymen fought back from trailing 2-0 at half-time thanks to Jamie Cooke's brace, but then lost 6-5 on penalties to exit the competition at the first hurdle for the second season running.

"I'm gutted we lost, I think the vast majority of what the lads has done today has been good," Millington told the Courier.

"I think the first goal is a heartbreaker because it's one of them that was a cross and the wind's caught it and it's carried it over Sam.

"So that's always a possibility in these conditions.

"I'd argue we could have defended our box better for the second one, we've allowed it to bounce on the edge of the box which we shouldn't have.

"But I think for the most part, the lads have played really well.

"We knew Basford have a good goalscoring record, they've got some real threats but likewise, we knew we'd have the ability to unpick them and create some opportunities ourselves, which we did.

"I think the conditions were definitely playable, I wouldn't ever dream ofwanting a game off in these conditions, but they are a leveller.

"These are the things that make it more of a challenge and make cup ties a bit more difficult because it takes away a bit of the control the stronger team should have.

"So that hurt us as well."

The Town manager felt 2-0 was a harsh scoreline on his side from the first-half.

"I think we controlled it, they've only had two shots on goal, and one of the goals was a cross," he said.

"We had three or four good opportuities - Billy's had one from seven or eight yards out, a good ball in behind, Jack Jenkins has been through on goal and blazed it over the top.

"Andrew Oluwabori's looked like it was going in the bottom corner and then a gust of wind caught it and took it wide, so we've had three very good chances, plus a handful of half-chances, plus the control of the possession for the lion's share.

"So it wasn't a fair reflection of the game at half-time but that's the problem with cup games, especially in these conditions, they've had one chance on the edge of the box and the cross that's ended up in the back of the net and that makes it incredibly challenging."

On the second-half, in which Halifax came back from 2-0 down, Millington said: "I didn't want a response, I wanted them to carry on doing what they were doing and they did and got themselves back in the game.

"Of course, we're vulnerable to the counter because w're going after them and pushing men forward, so they did carry a bit of a threat off the counter-attack, but I think Sam's only had oine save to make second-half, and the rest of it's been pretty comfortable for him.

"So balance of play, balance of chances, balance of box entries, we were the stronger team, we created more.

"We should be because we're the team from the higher level, but as is often the case in cup competitions at these early stages, things can conspire to make it a bit more difficult for the favourites and that's what happened today.

"We've had plenty of chances and I don't think we've been massively wasteful, I think it was just very difficult conditions.

"There were a couple of really clear chances I'd have hoped we'd take, but the conditions were always going to be really challenging."

Halifax still haven't won a cup game since they won the 2023 FA Trophy final at Wembley and can add Basford to a long line of lower league sides they have lost to in recent seasons.

"Yes, we've got beat today but I think the circumstances of the game are maybe slightly different," Millington said.

"The lads are very down, very disappointed in the changing room but we've got to look at it in its entirety and go 'well, we've played well, we've scored a couple of good goals in very challenging conditions, we've conceded a couple of goals that on another day, in better conditions, we'd be less likely to', and then we've been undone in a penalty shoot-out, which is more the concern because time was we were very solid in penalty shoot-outs and now we don't seem to be able to win them.

"But I'm not too concerned about the bigger picture of cup ties and this, that and the other, it's a false story.

"The truth is we've played well enough to win the game and on another day, we do."

Attacker Adan George missed the game through injury.

"He tweaked his knee in training so he's going to be at least a couple of weeks," Millington said.

Defender Will Smith was also absent due to an injury, but might be in contention for Tuesday's league game at home to Sutton.

"He's got a niggle but hopefuly he'll be back soon enough.

"He wasn't fit enough to play today and I think the 3G would have aggrevated it further.

"He'll be back training next week," Millington said.