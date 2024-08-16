Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington wants his Town side to back up their opening day win over Barnet when they host Aldershot on Saturday.

The Shaymen produced a stirring display to beat the title favourites last weekend, despite having some key players missing through injury.

And Millington wants Halifax to follow that up with another three points against The Shots, who drew 3-3 at home to Forest Green Rovers in their first game of the season.

"We've just got to go again haven't we," Millington said.

"These are the games where the mentality of the group is tested.

"We had it last season where every team that beat Chesterfield then failed to register a win in the following game, and we were included in that.

"So Barnet being the favourites for the division, and beating them, we've got to go and back it up with another three points on the board against Aldershot.

"If we don't manage to get something out of the game, then it takes the shine off the Barnet result."

Millington says the win against Barnet will give his players belief that they can compete at the top end of the table this season.

"I think it's just reassuring to know that the season's off and underway and we've shown we can mix it with the big boys," he said.

"It just brings a litlte injection of confidence and what we've got to be sure of is we don't allow that to turn into complacency because, at the end of the day, it's one game, it's one performance, it's one result.

"As pleasing as it is, it means nothing in the wider context of the season.

"We've just got to go and look to try and repeat that performance again against Aldershot."

Millington added: "The way teams reacted after beating Chesterfield last season in failing to back it up with a win is the lesson really.

"It's making sure we don't rest on our laurels and think that we've cracked it just because we've beaten one team.

"Ultimately, it's only three points. You don't get any more points for beating Barnet a you do for beating anyone else.

"So we've got to go and perform to that level again and hope that, if we do that, it'll be enough to get the win."

Town face back-to-back home games with Aldershot on Saturday and then Gateshead on Tuesday night, but Millington isn't thinking too much about establishing early season form.

"We don't really think in that sort of context; we think about the next game and about the next three points on offer, and that's how we'll approach it," he said.

"Of course, we want The Shay to be a place that people don't look forward to coming to and I think there is an element of that.

"Nobody relishes playing Halifax Town, because they never get an easy game.

"So there is an element of that, people know that every time they play us, it won't be an easy ride and if they're going to win the game, they're going to have to really earn it.

"So we want to maintain that kind of reputation but the really important thing is that we recognise how valuable the three points on offer are.

"All too often, teams leave it until the end of the season to recognise how valuable those three points are.

"But three points at this stage of the season are just as important as three points in the games in the run-in, so we've got to go out and do everything we can to achieve them."