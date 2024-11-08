Chris Millington says Town have used their two week break effectively and is confident their recent issues will be rectified.

The Shaymen suffered back-to-back defeats against Rochdale and York before having last Saturday off due to being knocked out of the FA Cup.

They are back in action this Saturday at home to Woking, and Millington is happy with the work his team has put in over the last fortnight.

"In some respects it is a long time but we've used the time well, we've worked really hard and we feel we've addressed a couple of issues that needed addressing," he said.

"We'd have liked a game sooner to put it right, but on the flip side, I'm keen to see some of the work we've put in in the meantime help us on a matchday.

"I believe we should have come away with at least four points out of those two games, and arguably six.

"So it's been a real frustration, not being able to put it right sooner, but there's some very clear traits and trends that came out of those two defeats, and things we've fallen short on in games earlier in the season, and we've really been able to focus our energies on certain aspects of our play and our character as a team, and hopefully those things will benefit us in the long run."

Three of the goals Town conceded against Rochdale and York came from set-pieces, with both of York's goals coming in added time to turn the game on its head.

"They've been highlighted, we've made it very clear to the players where we're falling short, why we believe we've come unstuck in certain moments and then we've worked incredibly hard around the training ground to put those things right," Millington said.

"So I think, come Saturday, we should see a positive response."

Millington added: "We're very close to being a really good team.

"Some aspects of our performance are very high, over and above National League level, but we can't be a team who do everything really well and then have a hard luck story come the end of the game over the result.

"We've got to be a team who play well, dominate teams and do enough to get the result.

"That's what we're trying to achieve.

"We've got to keep churning out results, otherwise we just become another National League team who play some attractive football but finish mid-table."

When asked whether he is concerned there could be some rustiness from his side due to their enforced break, Millington said: "It's always a challenge, you come up against that problem whenever you have a blank weekend.

"It can take a team a bit of time to get going.

"On the flip side of that, Woking will have had two games, and the question mark over them will be how fresh are they and how well equipped are they squad wise to be able to deal with that type of schedule and keep moving forward with their performances.

"They'll probably look at us slightly enviously, wanting a bit of a breather, and we look at them slightly enviously, missing out on not having a game.

"Either way, you've got to deal with the cards you're dealt."

Woking are 18th in the National League, having won just four of their 16 league matches this season, and lost to Cambridge in the FA Cup on Saturday before facing Southampton's under 21s in the National League cup on Tuesday.

"It'll be a challenge, it's never an easy task with Woking," Millington said.

"I know results haven't really gone their way but they had a good performance against League One opposition in the FA Cup.

"They're a good team, good group of players, a lot of National League experience, it will be a real challenging game.

"They're always tough games, Halifax and Woking, regardless of league position, so we expect nothing less and to get the win, we're going to have to be very good."