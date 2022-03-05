Weymouth v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Weymouth.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 1:31 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the Bob Lucas Stadium, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54

FT

Weymouth 0-2 Halifax

Not pretty but Town get the job done

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:50

90

Lovely finish by Warburton from Thomas’ low cross, just flicked it past the keeper with the outside of his foot. Best moment of quality in the whole game

4 mins added

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:50

90

WWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRBBBBBBUUUUUUUUURRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNN!

0-2!

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:49

90

Thomas replaces Sleeeeeeeeew

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:48

89

Jamie Thomas will be Town’s final substitute in a moment

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:48

89

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:47

88

Weymouth corner

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:46

87

Shot by Warburton from 25 yards always going wide

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:44

85

Finally a Weymouth shot on target but it’s tame and easily saved

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:42

83

Corner goes through the box and out for a Town throw

