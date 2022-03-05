Weymouth v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Weymouth.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen from the Bob Lucas Stadium, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54
Weymouth 0-2 Halifax
Not pretty but Town get the job done
Lovely finish by Warburton from Thomas’ low cross, just flicked it past the keeper with the outside of his foot. Best moment of quality in the whole game
4 mins added
WWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRBBBBBBUUUUUUUUURRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNN!
0-2!
Thomas replaces Sleeeeeeeeew
Jamie Thomas will be Town’s final substitute in a moment
Corner comes to nothing
Weymouth corner
Shot by Warburton from 25 yards always going wide
Finally a Weymouth shot on target but it’s tame and easily saved
Corner goes through the box and out for a Town throw