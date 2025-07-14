"What choice do the club have?" - Supporters Club give their reaction to Town's season ticket price rise

The Halifax Town Supporters Club say they can understand why The Shaymen had to increase their season ticket prices.

Town announced a price rise in season tickets on Tuesday, which are now £391 for adults, £115 for under 17s and £23 for under 12s.

A season ticket for 2024-25 was priced at £365 for adults.

Match day prices have also increased from £22 to £24 for adults, £20 for concessions, £10 for under 17s and £5 for under 12s.

The Shaymen said that while acknowleding fans are facing financial challenges due t the cost-of-living crisis, the club is also experiencing an increase in costs, which they cannot absorb on their own.

This led to anger from some Halifax supporters, who were also unhappy at the delay in season tickets going on sale, for which the club apologised, blaming "a number of factors".

In response to the prices announcement, the Halifax Town Supporters Club said in a statement to the Courier: "From a Supporters Club viewpoint, we would much prefer admission prices to be kept as low as possible.

"Lower prices would logically lead to an increase in support and enhance the atmosphere, which is often lacking at the Shay.

"Having said that, we know that when prices were kept relatively low a few years back, the resuting increase in attendances was minimal.

"The Supporters Club are of course in no position to directly influence matchday prices, but we do communicate with the club's chairman.

"Our understanding is that, in line with all other businesses, the club's costs have recently increased at an unprecedented rate, and have effectively gone through the roof.

"So put simply, what choice do the club have? The only alternative would seem to be increasing income from sponsorship, and the club's high turnover of commercial managers would suggest that this is not going particularly well at the moment.

"Clubs in the EFL can afford to keep matchday prices down due to the huge amounts received from TV deals.

"Clubs like FC Halifax Town have historically needed to sell their best players to survive, and this situation is likely to continue until our overdue promotion is achieved."

Halifax's season tickets are on sale at www.fchtshop.com.