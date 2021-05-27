Wild calls on FC Halifax Town fans to be '12th man' in crucial Chesterfield clash

Town boss Pete Wild

Halifax fans will be back inside The Shay for the first time in over 14 months for the key National League clash.

The Shaymen won 2-1 at Maidenhead on Saturday to ensure their play-off hopes go down to the final day, although they will have to beat Chesterfield, who are also chasing a top-seven finish, and hope other results go their way.

“It’s a big game isn’t it, it’s winner takes all, it’s going to be great, I’m looking forward to it,” said Wild.

“These are the games we all got involved in football for, these occasions, and what an occasion it’s going to be.

“It’s hopefully a winner takes all affair, and if we can implement how well we played against them at their place then hopefully we’ll do alright.

“We’ll make sure our legs are sorted after Maidenhead and we’ll go again.”

When asked if he wants his side to play the game and not the occasion, Wild said: “That’s why we’ve got loads of experience in that dressing room, so I’m hopeful we’ll do that.”

On the return of Town fans for the game, Wild said: “It’s going to be great, and hopefully they’re going to be the 12th man, they’re going to have to be patient.

“My rallying cry to them would be ‘you’re going to have to be patient’. It’ll be nervy, it’s nervy for the players, so we need to make sure you drive them on, regardless of what happens, just keep driving them on because we’re going to need you next Saturday.”

Wild insists the Town supporters can make a difference on the day.

“Certainly, either way, so they’ve got to make a difference in a positive way to make sure that the boys have got every support to get them over the line,” he said.

“I want them to make at as nerve-wracking and intimidating for them as they can, the more intimidating it is, the more it’ll come through to the players.

“Look at Maidenhead, we had to fight against their crowd on Saturday. We’ve played three games where we’ve had none of our fans in and their fans in, and we’ve won all three, so we can deal with the pressure, let’s see if Chesterfield can.”

Asked what his message to his players will be for the match, the Town boss said: “Worry about us, do what we do, nobody else. Do what we do, and if we do what we do, we’ll give a good account of ourselves.

“Let’s not fear the outcome, let’s enjoy the journey, I think that will be my message come half twelve on Saturday.”

Wild, who is hoping to have Jamie Allen available after a shoulder injury, says his side deserve credit for being in with a chance of reaching the play-offs at all.

“It’s a massive achievement already in my eyes, regardless of what people say, regardless of the criticism people throw my way about where we should be, we’re fighting for the play-offs every year, which, where we are in the pecking order, is a phenomenal effort,” he said.