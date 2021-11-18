Williams could feature in Brighouse Town Women's cup clash with Leeds United

Imogen Williams

Brighouse won the cup after beating Guiseley Vixens 3-2 in the final in 2019 and remain the defending champions because Covid-19 prevented the competition taking place last year.

Mitchell said he’s taking the game seriously and is set to involve some of his U23s players, including in-form Williams, after she netted a hat-trick on Sunday for the reserves.

The striker also scored the equaliser for the first team against West Bromwich Albion in October but has found her opportunities limited by the form of Leah Embley, Drew Greene and Danielle Whitham.

Mitchell said: “I see Imogen as a first team player. She’s 19 and is competing with the likes of Leah, Drew and Danielle so she has to be patient and bide her time but she’s made good contributions when she’s come into the first team.

“She’s doing well with Brighouse U23s and Manchester United U23s, who she has dual signed with. She’s a big player and hopefully she can take her opportunity when it comes.”

The manager said it was a strange feeling defending a competition they haven’t played in for more than two years.

“We want to make sure we give a good account of ourselves in that competition and go as far as we can,” he said.

“Leeds are always a good side so we’re not taking anything for granted but it will give us an opportunity to give our first team squad players, who haven’t been getting the minutes they would like, and some of our under-23s a chance.

“We are going to take the game seriously and respect Leeds and the competition because it’s a competition we like to do well in.”

Brighouse go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win in the first round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup against FC United of Manchester.

Sunday's game was overshadowed by a nasty injury to FC United’s Eve Kennerley, who was due to undergo surgery this week.