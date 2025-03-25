Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Woking 0-0 Halifax
Probably a fair result. Had 0-0 written all over it most of the evening.
Shot on target on the break by Eze but its saved by the keeper
Town scramble it away
There’ll be time for one more long throw into the Town box
High cross into the Town box straight to Savin
Long throw cleared by Town
Long free kick into the Town box flicked on and then cleared
4 mins added
Long free kick into the Town box by Jaaskelainen but Woking concede a free kick themselves
Debut for Eze in place of Bray
Long throw straight to Savin
Cross by Walker from the left cleared by Adetoro
Jaaskelainen misses contact with the corner but the ball drifts through the ball and comes out the other end
Halifax corner
Free kick straight to Savin
Woking free kick near the corner flag
Good run by Emmanuel before his left footed shot is straight at the keeper
Woking scramble the free kick away
Emmanuel wins a free kick for Town right of centre 20 yards out
