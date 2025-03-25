Live

Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:57 BST
Photojoinerplaceholder image
Photojoiner
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:35 BST

FT

Woking 0-0 Halifax

Probably a fair result. Had 0-0 written all over it most of the evening.

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:35 BST

94

Shot on target on the break by Eze but its saved by the keeper

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

94

Town scramble it away

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

93

There’ll be time for one more long throw into the Town box

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

92

High cross into the Town box straight to Savin

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

91

Long throw cleared by Town

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

90

Long free kick into the Town box flicked on and then cleared

4 mins added

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:30 BST

88

Long free kick into the Town box by Jaaskelainen but Woking concede a free kick themselves

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:29 BST

88

Debut for Eze in place of Bray

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:28 BST

87

Long throw straight to Savin

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:28 BST

87

Cross by Walker from the left cleared by Adetoro

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:27 BST

86

Jaaskelainen misses contact with the corner but the ball drifts through the ball and comes out the other end

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:26 BST

85

Halifax corner

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:25 BST

84

Free kick straight to Savin

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

84

Woking free kick near the corner flag

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

83

Good run by Emmanuel before his left footed shot is straight at the keeper

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:22 BST

82

Woking scramble the free kick away

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:22 BST

81

Emmanuel wins a free kick for Town right of centre 20 yards out

