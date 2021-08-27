Woking v FC Halifax Town preview

Max Kretzschmar of Woking. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Venue: Kingfield Stadium

Date: Saturday, August 28

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Elliott Swallow. Took charge of three Halifax games last season, Town’s 2-1 defeat at Solihull on December 15, their 2-1 win at Bromley on January 23 and their 3-0 win at Yeovil on May 3. Swallow awarded both teams a penalty in Town’s win at Bromley and sent off the hosts’ Liam Trotter in the second-half. He also gave Town a penalty in their win at Yeovil.

Odds: Woking win 7/5, draw 9/4, Halifax win 19/10

Season so far

Woking: Wealdstone (a) W 2-1 - Scorer: Kretzschmar (2)

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-1 - Scorer: Waters

Manager: Alan Dowson. Guided the club to promotion to the fifth tier in his first season in charge in 2018-19, and the semi-finals of the FA Trophy last season.

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Midfielder Max Kretzschmar, who scored twice in Woking’s opening day in at Wealdstone,

Match facts: Halifax have only won once in their last 13 visits to Woking

Halifax won twice as many league games away than Woking did at home last season

Woking have lost their last seven games at home

Last time they met: A Jake Hyde goal against his former club saw Town seal a 1-0 win at The Shay in April.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog at https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/halifax-town where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Halifax

Notts Co v Torquay

Yeovil v King’s Lynn

Boreham W v Aldershot

Grimsby v Weymouth

Maidenhead v Dover

Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Eastleigh v Wrexham

Solihull M v Barnet

Dag & Red v Bromley