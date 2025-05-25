Work on new hybrid pitch at The Shay gets underway

Work on a new hybrid pitch at The Shay has begun today, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shay surface has proved a huge issue for FC Halifax Town in recent seasons, causing several postponements and even forcing The Shaymen to play some matches away from their home towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Manager Chris Millington also cited the pitch as the main factor in Town’s injury crisis this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attempts have previously been made to obtain funding for a new pitch without reaching a successful conclusion, but a £400,000 grant from the Football Foundation has been secured for the project.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

This will cover the installation of an all new hybrid pitch with accompanying sub-structure including new drainage, new layers and a ‘hero’ carpet which equates to a 95 per cent grass and five per cent synthetic pitch structure.

It has also been confirmed that the pitch has the approval of the Football League should FC Halifax Town achieve promotion.

The remaining cost of the project will be shared by Calderdale Council, Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town, said a statement released by Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirfield based Chappelow Sports Turf Ltd have been awarded the contract for the work, which the Courier understands has started today.

The major groundworks and refill is set to be completed by June 30, hopefully allowing fixtures being played “in the early part of the football season”, the statement said.

Shaymen chairman David Bosomworth said: “What a relief we have reached the conclusion we have.

"Hopefully the anxiety of looking at weather forecasts days out from forthcoming matches, rainfall permutations, travelling arrangements of clubs will be a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not to mention all the postponements suffered with accompanying financial costs and the difficulties of playing on a poor surface due to the deficiencies of the pitch structure.

"Congratulations to everyone involved and let’s enjoy the benefits going forward and thank you.”

Damian Clayton, chief executive officer of Halifax Panthers, said: “Great news. A solution that helps to safeguard the ongoing playing of football and rugby league into the future.

"The quality of the pitch will help contribute to increased entertainment with a quality surface to play on. Thank you to everyone to has been involved in this project.”