Working party group of supporters say they have "a number of concerns" over Ken Davy's plans for The Shay after meeting with Huddersfield Giants owner
The working party group were first to announce their proposals for the ground, which are for an independent, not-for-profit trust to run the stadium.
Mr Davy then announced his plans for The Shay, which would see him buy the ground from Calderdale Council and fund several improvements to bring it up to Super League standard for the Giants to play there until they can find a new home.
However, the funding of a new pitch would be through grants and interest free loans to FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers, who would be offered the chance to buy the stadium from Mr Davy when the Giants move into their new home.
In a statement, the working party group of supporters said: “On Thursday evening, January 16, two members of the Working Group met with the Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy to discuss his proposal for the Shay Stadium.
"Also in attendance was Ian Day from Calderdale Council.
"The discussions were amicable, open and frank with both sides views over the future of the stadium put across in a constructive and positive manner.
"Mr. Davy’s proposals raise a number of interesting points and issues and could bring significant short-term benefits for both clubs and the stadium.
"We do, however, have a number of concerns about the proposals and will be putting these to Mr. Davy at future meetings.
"When our working party was put together its main aim was to try and stop the Shay from falling into private ownership whilst securing the Shay as a community stadium.
"Our position on this has not changed. This is regardless of who it is and should not be seen as a slight on Mr. Davy.
"We are open to a compromise which would welcome Mr. Davy’s investment whilst the ownership of the Shay and the security of its current tenants are protected.”
