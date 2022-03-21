Wrexham v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Wrexham.
Venue: The Racecourse Ground
Date: Tuesday, March 22
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Martin Woods took charge of the reverse fixture earlier this season at The Shay, as well as Town's 1-1 draw at Grimsby in January and Wrexham's 1-1 home draw with Chesterfield in October. Has shown 30 yellow cards and two red cards in 10 National League games this season.
Odds: Wrexham win 8/13, draw 11/4, Halifax win 4/1
Season so far
Wrexham: P38, W22, D9, L7, F73, A34
Halifax: P38, W23, D7, L8, F62, A35
Last five games
Wrexham: Chesterfield (a) W 2-0, Aldershot (h) W 4-1, King's Lynn (h) W 2-0, Boreham Wood (h) W 4-2, Bromley (a) D 0-0
Halifax: Barnet (h) W 1-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Dover (h) W 2-1, Bromley (h) W 1-0, Torquay (h) W 2-0
Scorers
Wrexham: Paul Mullin (17), Jordan Davies (14), Aaron Hayden (7), Ollie Palmer (6), Jordan Ponticelli (5), Reece Hall-Johnson (4), Jake Hyde (3), James Jones (3), Harry Lennon (2), Bryce Hosanah (2), Kwame Thomas (2), Dior Angus, Shaun Brisley, Cameron Green, Dan Jarvis, David Jones, Jamie Reckord, Max Cleworth
Halifax: Billy Waters (18), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (9), Kian Spence (4), Tom Bradbury (4), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Zak Dearnley, Gerry McDonagh
Manager: Former Bradford and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson was appointed in July, hoping to emulate the promotions he has earned as manager of Colchester, Bradford and Bolton. Ex-Halifax goalkeeper and coach Lee Butler is the goalkeeping coach at Wrexham.
Last season: 8th in National League
One to watch: Top-scorer Paul Mullin has scored four in his last four games, and netted 34 goals for Cambridge United last season.
Match facts: Only leaders Stockport have won more National League games this season than Halifax (20).
Halifax have only lost once in their last nine away games.
Halifax go into the game having five league matches in a row for the first time since August 2014.
Wrexham have won more away games than home games in the league this season.
Wrexham have won six of their last seven matches and are unbeaten in their last nine home games, winning eight of them
Last time they met: The Shaymen took the lead through Jordan Slew but goals from James Jones and Paul Mullin, in added time, saw Wrexham take all three points at The Shay in November.
Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Tuesday’s National League fixtures:
Altrincham v Chesterfield
Eastleigh v Dagenham & Redbridge
Grimsby Town v Solihull Moors
King's Lynn Town v Stockport County
Maidenhead United v Southend United
Notts County v Boreham Wood
Torquay United v Aldershot Town
Woking v Weymouth
Wrexham v FC Halifax Town
Yeovil Town v Bromley