Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Yeovil Town.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game at Huish Park, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:42
Another Yeovil free kick, another moment of danger for Town, but they get away with it
Cross by Benn cleared at the near post by the hosts
Corner punched away by the keeper
Benn does well down the right to win Town a corner
Thought the ref had given another penalty against Maher there but its just a Town goal kick
Town survive another Yeovil free kick but they do look dangerous from set pieces do the hosts
Test this for Town now. Need to show some character here and get themselves back in the game
Spot kick smashed in by Quigley
Yeovil take the lead
Looked like it was to me on first viewing