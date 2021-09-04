Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Yeovil Town.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:43 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game at Huish Park, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:42

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:42

26

Another Yeovil free kick, another moment of danger for Town, but they get away with it

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:38

22

Cross by Benn cleared at the near post by the hosts

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:38

22

Corner punched away by the keeper

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:37

21

Benn does well down the right to win Town a corner

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:37

20

Thought the ref had given another penalty against Maher there but its just a Town goal kick

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:36

19

Town survive another Yeovil free kick but they do look dangerous from set pieces do the hosts

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:33

17

Test this for Town now. Need to show some character here and get themselves back in the game

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:31

15

Spot kick smashed in by Quigley

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:31

15

Yeovil take the lead

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 17:30

14

Looked like it was to me on first viewing

Next Page
Page 1 of 5