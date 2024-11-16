Live

Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Nov 2024, 13:00 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Yeovil Town from Huish Park.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:55 GMT

FT

Yeovil 0-1 Halifax

They withstood some serious pressure second half but Town come away with an impressive win

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:53 GMT

97

The tension is unbearable!

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:53 GMT

96

Cleared by Town

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:53 GMT

96

Keeper is up for it

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:52 GMT

96

Yeovil free kick on the right, a few yards from the byline, crossing chance

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:51 GMT

95

And Town win another throw in in the Yeovil half, that’s where they want the ball

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:51 GMT

94

George does well to win a throw in in the Yeovil half

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:50 GMT

94

Corner met with a tame header off target

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:50 GMT

33

Yeovil corner, their 13th

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:49 GMT

92

Cooke booked amid chants of “off! off!” from the Yeovil fans

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:48 GMT

91

Cross field pass out to the left but the Yeovil man can’t keep it in

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:47 GMT

91

SEVEN added minutes

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:47 GMT

90

It’s Wannell who has been sent off. Not sure what for, don’t know if it was the challenge against Senior as he cleared it

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:46 GMT

90

Senior does well to clear it before the ref causes uproar by sending off a Yeovil player

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:46 GMT

89

Town camped in their own half

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:45 GMT

88

Town clinging on for dear life here

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:44 GMT

87

Another Yeovil cross scrambled away by Town

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:44 GMT

87

Town scramble it away amid shouts for a Yeovil penalty

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice