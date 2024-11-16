Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Yeovil 0-1 Halifax
They withstood some serious pressure second half but Town come away with an impressive win
The tension is unbearable!
Cleared by Town
Keeper is up for it
Yeovil free kick on the right, a few yards from the byline, crossing chance
And Town win another throw in in the Yeovil half, that’s where they want the ball
George does well to win a throw in in the Yeovil half
Corner met with a tame header off target
Yeovil corner, their 13th
Cooke booked amid chants of “off! off!” from the Yeovil fans
Cross field pass out to the left but the Yeovil man can’t keep it in
SEVEN added minutes
It’s Wannell who has been sent off. Not sure what for, don’t know if it was the challenge against Senior as he cleared it
Senior does well to clear it before the ref causes uproar by sending off a Yeovil player
Town camped in their own half
Town clinging on for dear life here
Another Yeovil cross scrambled away by Town
Town scramble it away amid shouts for a Yeovil penalty
