Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Joe Quigley of Yeovil Town (in green). (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How have Yeovil started the season?

It has been a tough start, with the delay due to a Covid outbreak and then two key players, Mark Little and Reuben Reid, sustaining long term injuries. The opening day defeat to King’s Lynn was unsurprising in that regard. The players looked fatigued after going down to 10 men and two defensive lapses gave the away side the win.

In what shape do they come into Saturday’s game in terms of mood and morale?

Things move quickly in football and after being very dejected after Saturday, Monday’s win (2-1 at Aldershot) was a huge boost. A late penalty to win the game, and the first away match with Yeovil Town supporters, capped off a perfect bank holiday. They will be confident in their character - something Darren Sarll instils in all his sides.

Who will be your dangermen on Saturday and why?

Joe Quigley up front has scored three goals in two games and has worked extremely hard in the off season to get himself fit and firing. A lone striker can be a tough position, but he has taken his chances when they have come and looks to be in the best goalscoring form of his career. Tom Knowles and Jordan Barnett have also been combining well on the left-hand side and create opportunities going forward.

What’s Yeovil’s style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

The manager is attack minded but with the players available he has had to adapt and focus on his defensive shape. On Saturday, Yeovil operated wing backs but moved to a back four on Monday. Joe Quigley has been the main striker and the left-hand side has been the main outlet for attacking play. Yeovil are happy to soak up possession and hit teams on the counter.

Who have your summer signings been and which ones could make the biggest impact?

There has been a lot of change, with Grant Smith in from Chesterfield, left-back Jordan Barnett joining from Notts, County, Mark Little from Bristol Rovers, Charlie Wakefield, Adi Yussuf and Dale Gorman also signing. Sonny Blu Lo Everton is on loan from Watford, Lewis Simper from Cambridge and Dan Moss from Millwall. Jack Robinson has also joined on loan from Middlesbrough but is yet to appear. If fit, Little would be a marquee signing, but Lo Everton, Wakefield and Barnett have been impressive so far with their attacking hold up play, but also their ability to tackle.

What are the expectations for the team this season?

I think mid-table is realistic, but the manager has always stated desire for the play-offs.

Injuries/suspensions?

Matt Worthington is suspended for the second of three games. Little, Reid and Lewis Simper are injured, while Alex Bradley is recovering from Covid.

Likely line-up and formation?

I can’t imagine he will change a winning side and with a lack of bodies, I would expect an unchanged side.